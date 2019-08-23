White honored to be named 12th man

Linebacker Braden White will be the Aggies' new 12th man as they enter their 125th college football season.

The last three years saw Cullen Gillaspia wear the number 12. Gillaspia wore it for 39 games which tied the all-time record for appearances as the 12th man.

This year, White has been named the 12th man. The junior from Florence, Alabama is the first player to be named the 12th man by Jimbo Fisher.

"I was stunned a little speechless at the time. It's an incredible honor for me just to be able to represent this great university that at first I didn't really know that much about but the longer I have been here it's somewhere I call home and I just love it so much and to be able to take part in one of the traditions it means the world to me," said White.

White has appeared in 18 games for the Aggies the last two seasons.