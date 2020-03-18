Williams looks back at progress team made during his first season

The Texas A&M men's basketball season came to an abrupt end last Thursday in Nashville when the SEC announced that it's post season tournament would not be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic..

Initially it was a tough pill to swallow and as the days have passed Texas A&M men's head basketball coach Buzz Williams said Wednesday during a media teleconference that it has become easier to understand why that decision was made.

The Aggies made a lot of progress though out the season and Coach Williams said his guys knew they needed to make a run in order to keep their season going and were ready for the challenge in Nashville.

"Our numbers say that we're not even in the mix, so the only way you are going to get into the mix is to keep playing and they understood that," said Williams. "They kinda understood it like we've never played in the post season so how does that work? How that works is we've got to be really good right here right now, today. For that to end like for everybody else and every quote and every newspaper that I have read since then, there is no book on this is how you handle when everything gets shut down. There was no answer for that so I just try to tell them the truth and have told them the truth since then," concluded Williams.

The first year A&M head coach was also ask how his team has progressed from their November opener to their final game of the regular season and said he was proud of how they all bought into he and his staff's approach.

"I think the thing that I am most excited about is everyone in our program believes in how we go about things. I think everyone in the program that will be a part of our program going forward is very aware of that process. They are comfortable with that process. They embrace that and you don't typically find that maybe as strongly as what we were able to do in the past 50-60 days. Our guys got to the point where they wanted to work. They were excited to work. Whether that was in the film room or whether that was in practice. There was not any coaching related to effort anymore," concluded Williams.

Buzz feels like his players are handling the situation pretty well and is staying in contact with them through text.