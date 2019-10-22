Win at Ole Miss big for Aggies' momentum ahead of Mississippi State

The Texas A&M football team is coming off a 24-17 road win at Ole Miss. While the Aggies say there's a lot of things they need to clean up from Saturday, getting the road win was huge for their confidence going forward.

A&M is still yet to win back-to-back games this year, and they're facing a Bulldog team that's given them trouble lately. Mississippi State has won four of the last five meetings.

But the Aggies are ready to flip that script. After beating Ole Miss, the Aggies feel they have the momentum they need coming back to Kyle Field.

"It was huge. Just to be able to be there and play well in situations where we needed critical moments. That was really big for us, so we're looking to build on that," said linebacker Anthony Hines III.

"Any win is a big win for us. Especially, it doesn't matter what team, a SEC road win is always going to be big. That always helps our confidence, so we've just got to continue to grow as a team. We're trying to find that hump that we can get over. We just have to continue to fight," explained quarterback Kellen Mond.

"That's big. Even though we only won by 7 points. I think any SEC win is big in conference. It's a big confidence booster coming back to Kyle Field and playing at 11 o'clock in the morning ready to get going. Last year we lost to them, so I wouldn't say it's a revenge game, but we owe them something," wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon said.

Kick-off between the Bulldogs and Aggies is this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Kyle Field and on the SEC Network.