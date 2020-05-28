Wolfpack Infielder Most Recent ACC Addition to the CSBI

The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational’s talent continues to build with the most recent addition of NC State’s David Vazquez. Vazquez was selected in the 37th round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of Stoneman Douglas High School but ultimately decided on attending NC State.

The Hialeah, Florida native appeared in 35 games during his 2018 freshman season for the Wolfpack. David compiled a .263 average with starts at second base, shortstop and designated hitter. Vazquez would go on to start 40 games in the infield for NC State in 2019 and recorded 30 hits, nine doubles and a pair of homers.

Vazquez was an All-Dade county player during his prep career in Florida which culminated in being drafted by the Diamondbacks. “This is such a great opportunity”, said Vazquez when asked about the CSBI. “I’m grateful that that we get to play the game we love so much.”

David will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $59.95 and includes the entire 6-game tournament LIVE and through Video on Demand! 5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org).