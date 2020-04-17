Women’s Basketball Inks JUCO All-American Ella Tofaeono

Texas A&M women's basketball and head coach Gary Blair have announced the signing of junior college center Ella Tofaeono on Thursday.

Tofaeono is the 13th junior college player to join the Aggies since Blair was named head coach in 2003, a group that includes 2011 Final Four MOP Danielle Adams, first team all-conference selection Tanisha Smith and Achiri Ade.

Ella Tofaeono | 6-5 | C/F| Midland Junior College | Sydney, Australia

Tofaeono will come to Aggieland as a junior with two years of eligibility remaining, and was named to the 2019-20 National Junior College Athletic Association's All-American Third Team this past season. She was also selected to the Western Junior College Athletic Conference's All-Conference Team, and the NJCAA Region V Team in her sophomore season.

The Sydney, Australia, native averaged 14.6 points per game and grabbed 10.6 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 campaign. She was named WJCAC Player of the Week on five different occasions, and was 12th in the country in offensive rebounds (133) and total rebounds (306).

Tofaeono recorded 10 or more rebounds in 18 games this past year, hauling in a season-high 17 boards three times. She also produced 16 double-doubles, failing to score in double-digits only five times in her sophomore season.

Blair's Thoughts on Tofaeono

"Ella is coming from a national powerhouse in junior college at Midland, where we have signed two other post players, one being Achiri Ade who helped lead us to a Sweet 16 in 2014. Ella is a versatile post player that loves the physical contact inside and can finish down low. Coach Ron Jones and coach Ginger Gatliff are two coaches at Midland that are very familiar with our program and how we develop post players.

Her personality is unbelievable. Her ability to lead and fit right into A&M and the SEC is what we were looking for. We need post players who can fight to contribute right away, knowing that Ciera [Johnson] and N'dea [Jones] will both be seniors next year. She is excited about the prospect of playing at the highest level possible, and we can't wait to get her to Aggieland."