Women's Basketball Luncheon set for Thursday

The first Texas A&M Women's Basketball Luncheon of the 2019-20 season is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball.

The luncheon includes a meal, video features, guest speakers, player interviews and the headliner, Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Gary Blair. The luncheon takes place at the Robyn '89 and Alan Roberts '78 Practice Courts (women's side) at the Cox-McFerrin Center.

Coach Blair will speak about the No. 5 Aggies' strong start to the season that includes a pair of victories and a record-setting performance against Team USA. Women's soccer head coach G Guerrieri will also be on hand to preview the team's NCAA Tournament game against Texas at Ellis Field Friday night.

The luncheon costs $20 at the door. Parking for the event is in Lot 100G and 100F, however space is limited compared to previous years due to a new bus stop in the area.