Women’s Basketball Secures Four Seed in SEC Tournament

The No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team secured its place as the four seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament at the conclusion of the regular season this Sunday.

The Aggies posted a 10-6 record in SEC play this season, landing them at four in the league standings. This is the third consecutive season that the Maroon and White has tallied 10 or more victories in conference play, and the second-straight year to get the highly coveted double-bye for the SEC Tournament.

With the double-bye, the Aggies automatically qualify for the quarterfinals of the SEC tourney. Auburn and Vanderbilt will play in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday, March 4. The winner of that matchup will play the No. 5 seed Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday, and then A&M will take on the team that advances from that game. That quarterfinal game is set for Friday, March 6 at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Maroon and White has advanced to the semifinals of the tournament each of the past two seasons. Additionally, in 2013 when the team won the SEC Tournament they were also the fourth seed.

The quarterfinal matchup can be watched or streamed on the SEC Network, and the semifinal games will be televised on ESPNU. The Championship will be on Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.