Women’s Basketball to Host Auburn on Senior Day

The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look to extend its winning streak against Auburn on Senior Day this Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

Seniors Shambria Washington, Cheah Rael-Whitsitt and Jasmine Williams will all be celebrated prior to tip-off on Sunday. This senior class has a registered a .756 winning percentage throughout its time in the Maroon and White.

The Aggies (21-5, 9-4 SEC) are coming off a dominant road victory over Georgia, 64-47, where N’dea Jones scored 13 points and grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds. A&M is on a three-game winning streak, boasting a 13.3 point differential in the victories.

The Maroon and White is currently deadlocked in a three-way tie for third in the Southeastern Conference standings. A&M, Arkansas and Kentucky are all jockeying for position to ensure its team secures a double bye at the SEC tournament.

The Tigers (9-15, 3-10 SEC) enter Sunday’s matchup after standing toe-to-toe with No. 8 Mississippi State. Auburn pushed the Bulldogs to overtime, but ultimately fell by the score of 92-85. Junior Unique Thompson recorded her nation-best 20th double-double, producing a 24 point and 11 rebound outing.

Promotions

Sunday, A&M will host a Take a Kid to the Game promotion if a fan purchases one full price adult ticket they can bring up to four kids to the game for free. Tickets can be purchased in person on game day only. The Kids Court will also be open on Sunday, as fans can head to the women’s basketball practice gym from 2-3 p.m. for inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, a photo booth and basketball shooting. There will be free popcorn in the Kids Court for the first 100 kids. The first 250 students at Sunday’s game can pick up a free t-shirt and all fans can purchase hot dogs for $1 each throughout the game.

The 12th Man is encouraged to wear pink to the game, as the Aggies will be playing in their Play4Kay game. There will be a check presentation before tip-off in honor of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The check will be received by Texas A&M women’s basketball assistant coach and member of the Kay Yow board of directors Bob Starkey, breast cancer survivor Sherie Starkey and senior Jasmine Williams.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Sunday’s game will air on ESPN2 with Pam Ward and Stefi Sorenson calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Tap Bentz (analyst).

About the Matchup

• Sunday’s game marks the 14th meeting between the Aggies and Tigers. A&M holds a perfect 13-0 record over Auburn.

• The last time the two squads matched up was in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament last season. The Aggies defeated Auburn, 64-62, with Kayla Wells going off for 28 points, and hitting the game-winning jumper with five seconds remaining.

• The Aggies are 5-0 against the Tigers in College Station, and boast a 16.2 win margin in those five matchups.

• Head coach Gary Blair holds an all-time record of 19-7 against Auburn, and is 11-0 against the Tiger head coach, Terri Williams-Flournoy.

Quick Hits

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 37 points in a victory at Tennessee last Sunday, winning Co-SEC Player of the Week for her efforts.

• Carter was recognized as an Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10 Finalist and to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Top 30 list ... She leads the team averaging 21.9 points per game.

• Carter went 14-16 from the free-throw line against the Lady Vols, helping the Aggies to a season-high 28 made freebies.

• Carter extended her double-digit scoring streak to 58 games on Thursday with 12 points against Georgia.

• Junior forward N’dea Jones was named a top 10 finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, and has a league-leading 12 double-doubles in SEC play.

• Jones is averaging 15.2 points and 13.3 boards during SEC play, and grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds at Georgia.

• Jones’ 15 double-doubles on the season rank second in the SEC and are tied for ninth in the nation ... She has upped her career total to 25, which gives her sole possession of second on A&M’s all-time list, only behind Anriel Howard (33).

• Jones is tied for the league lead in the SEC and seventh in the country, averaging 11.7 rebounds per game, while leading the league in defensive boards (8.0/g).

• With a victory last Sunday at Tennessee, head coach Gary Blair secured his 15th consecutive 20-win season and 29th overall.