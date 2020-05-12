Women’s Golf, Women’s Cross Country Receive Top-10 Recognition for APR Performance

The Texas A&M Women’s Golf and Women’s Cross Country teams were honored by the NCAA for earning Academic Progress Rates (APR) in the top-10 percent of their respective sports nationally on Tuesday.

“We are extremely proud of our Women’s Cross Country and Women’s Golf programs,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “Earning top-10 recognition is a demonstration of sustained academic success, which both programs have accomplished.”

These APR results cover a four-year period, extending from the 2015-16 to 2018-19 school years.

Women’s Golf and Women’s Cross Country turned in perfect 1000 APR multi-year scores. For cross country, this is the fourth-consecutive school year to earn the recognition, scoring a 1000 in each report during this reporting span. Golf has turned in four-straight academic years of perfect scores.

The Academic Progress Rate measures the eligibility, retention and graduation of student-athletes competing on every Division I sports team. It also serves as a predictor of graduation success. The NCAA's Division I Board of Directors set cut scores of 930 (out of 1,000) as a threshold for teams to meet or face possible immediate and historical sanctions. An APR of 930 translates to approximately a 50 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR).

