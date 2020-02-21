Women’s Swimming & Diving Continues Climb at SEC Championships

Senior Anna Belousova made the team's first trip to the podium and helped the Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team move up to third place at SEC Championships Friday night at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center. The Aggies utilized their depth as they had 11 individuals advance to the finals and up the team's score to 713 points, sitting behind Tennessee (817) and Florida (720.5).

"Today was a really good day. We had some people really step up, and to have six backstrokers back in the finals was awesome," said head coach Steve Bultman. "We had two girls in the top eight of the 200 Fly and our breaststrokers did really well. We changed the order a little bit in the relay, other people have stepped up, so we switched it around.

"We are back in the mix in third, but there are a bunch of schools right there with us. This is SECs, this is good competition and it's a close race."

A&M started the finals with a pair of top-eight finishes in the 200 Fly as juniors Jing Wen Quah and Taylor Pike took fifth and seventh, respectively. Quah improved on her season-best performance from prelims with a time of 1:53.96, while Pike also saw improvement from the morning session to record a time of 1:54.29.

The Aggies stacked the 100 back with six swimmers in the event, four in the B final. Senior Raena Eldridge claimed the eight-spot with a time of 52.53 to lead A&M. Sophomore Emma Carlton swam a personal-best time of 52.72, good for eighth all-time at A&M, to lead the B final and place ninth overall. Junior Kara Eisenmann (53.04), senior Sara Metzsch (53.43) and freshman Grace Wey (53.49) rounded out the second heat with top 16 finishes, while senior Sam Siebenaller took 24th with an NCAA B-cut time of 53.89.

Belousova earned big points for the Aggies to wrap up the individual events as she finished third in the 100 breast, clocking in at 59.60. Sophomore Kylie Powers placed 11th with a time of 1:00.38 and senior Victoria Roubique won the C final with a time of 1:00.40.

A&M added a ninth-place finish in the final event of the day, as the 400 Medley Relay team of Carlton, Powers, Eisenmann and Eldridge recorded a time of 3:35.66.

The Maroon and White will conclude the SEC Championships on Saturday, Feb. 22, competing in the 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Platform Diving and the 400 Free Relay. Prelims are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and finals will follow at 5:30 p.m. Follow for updates on Twitter, @aggieswimdive.