Women's Swimming & Diving Takes Second on Day One of SEC Championships

The Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team sits in second place through the first day of competition at SEC Championships at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center on the Auburn campus. The Aggies tallied 163 points on day one, behind only Florida with 166 points.

"We saw some good stuff today, I'm very pleased," said head coach Steve Bultman. "We were a lot faster than we've been so far this year. We picked up two B cuts, almost an A cut in the 200 medley relay, and the divers did well. It was a really, really good start for us."

Freshman Alyssa Clairmont made an impactful post season debut as she was the highest finisher for the Aggies in the 1-Meter. Clairmont took fifth in the event with a score of 307.30, followed by junior Charlye Campbell in seventh (300.35).

The Aggies added a pair of top-five finishes in each of the relay events. They started the day in the pool with a fourth-place finish in the 200 Medley Relay. The team of senior Raena Eldridge, senior Anna Belousova, sophomore Emma Carlton and senior Golf Sapianchai was less than a second shy of an NCAA A cut time clocking in at 1:36.52. A&M closed out the day with a fifth-place finish in the 800 Free Relay as senior Katie Portz, senior Karling Hemstreet, Sapianchai and junior Jing Wen Quah notched the team's second NCAA B cut time of the day (7:02.44).

The Maroon and White will be back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 19, competing in the 500 Free, 200 IM and 50 free. Prelims are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and finals will follow at 5:30 p.m. Follow for updates on Twitter, @aggieswimdive.