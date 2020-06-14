Advertisement

Berger wins Charles Schwab Challenge in playoff

Daniel Berger poses with the championship trophy after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament after a playoff round at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Daniel Berger poses with the championship trophy after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament after a playoff round at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(KBTX)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Daniel Berger was crowned champion at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth after a 13 week hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Berger earned his 3rd career victory with a playoff win at the Charles Schwab Challenge. It was his first win since 2017. Berger moved into a tie for the lead at under-15 on the 18th hole. He came in clutch to birdie his last putt of the 72 hole weekend. Berger also had a long birdie on the 14th hole to move within one of the lead.

Both Berger and Colin Morikawa finished the final round tied for the lead. They went into a playoff. Berger started the playoff with a par on the 17th hole. Morikawa needed to sink a short putt for par to extend the playoff. But Morikawa's shot rimmed in and out of the hole to secure the victory for Berger.

This weekend at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth marked the return of the PGA Tour after a 13 week break due to the pandemic. The Tour continues with the RBC Heritage in South Carolina June 18th-21st.

