Get WILD at the Serengeti of the South! Created by Texans and Aggie-owned and operated, Aggieland Safari’s organization was born from a love of animal stewardship and dedication to conservation. '

Giraffes, hippos, and monkeys, oh my! We are so excited to have guests explore our beautiful and spacious Adventure Zoo, Drive-Thru Safari, and Wildlife Recreation Center. Aggieland Safari offers the perfect outing for families, field trips, small groups, and large groups alike!

You don’t want to miss our unique animal feeding experiences, special events, and other fun activities to come! Visit the Adventure Zoo and explore our Bushwalk “Safari on Foot” that includes over 20 acres of up-close exhibits and walk-through animal experiences. Here you’ll get a chance to feed tortoises, birds, and giraffes! Available on Saturdays and Sundays, hop on a majestic camel and enjoy a beautiful and relaxing stroll about our lake!

Then head over to our 250 acre Drive-Thru Safari to connect with hundreds of animals in a way you’ve never imagined. Purchase a bucket of feed for $5 and have an up close and personal visit from our safari friends, all from the comfort of your vehicle. Parents can take a load off and relax under our covered pavilion while the kids romp across the fun activity recreation area, too. You can even enjoy the sunset and toast to a wonderful adventure beside these majestic animals! Our giraffes might even pop into the pavilion to say hello!

If you have a birthday coming up to celebrate, come join our Party Animals for a wild celebration! Let loose your wild side for a birthday celebration like no other! Choose one of our themed party rooms and enjoy an epic-sized adventure.

Aggieland Safari is also the perfect spot to bring your class for a field trip! A visit to our safari could be just what your class/group needs to spark interest in science, nature, and conservation. Guided by one of our knowledgeable keepers, Students will ride on one of our buses through the drive-thru Safari, where they will feed and interact with hundreds of animals. Students will then explore our walkable Adventure Zoo, receive an educational presentation in our animal barn, and get to meet one of our amazing animal ambassadors!

Address: 18075 FM 974 | Bryan, TX 77808

Phone: 979-599-5440

Website: https://aggielandsafari.com/