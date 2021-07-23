Advertisement
Class: TAPPS Division I & II District: 6
School Colors: Blue and Gold
Playoff Appearances: 22
State Championships: 1996, 1998, 2014
Head Coach: Adrian Adams (25-10 in 4 seasons at Allen Academy, 94-44 in 13 seasons overall)
Assistant Coaches: Jason Jolly (Defensive Coordinator), Nick Stromeyer, Seth Thomas, Michael Bryan
Offense: Balanced No Huddle
Defense: 2-3-1
2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/26BVCHEA Home School
9/3Dime Box
9/9@ St. Joseph Catholic
9/24Giddings State*
10/1Logos Prep Academy*
10/8@ Faith West Academy*
10/16Emery/Weiner*
10/22King’s Academy
10/29@ O’Connell
11/5@ Covenant Christian*
2020 RESULTS
9/25St. Joseph CatholicL 48-44
10/2vs MedinaW 58-8
10/9CalvertL 30-7
10/16Katy Faith West Academy*W 72-10
10/24@ Houston Emery/Weiner*L 62-60 (2OT)
10/30@ Huntsville Alpha Omega Academy*W 73-34
11/6Galveston O’ConnellW 64-12
11/28 Area Playoffvs McKinney Cornerstone Christian AcademyW 57-12
12/5 Regional Playoffvs Kerrville Our Lady of the HillsW 64-16
12/12 State Semi-Finalvs Marble Falls Faith AcademyW 54-22
12/18 State Championshipvs Dallas Lakehill PrepL 42-34
2020 REVIEW
Despite having to navigate the challenges of COVID-19, 2020 was a great and memorable season as the team made a run all the way to the State.
2021 PREVIEW
We’re excited to get back on the field in 2021. Although we’re losing several key players that had a huge impact, we also return a good core of guys. A group, over the last two seasons, that have been to two state semi-finals and a state championship game. They know what it takes to be successful. They know what we run on offense and defense. That experience and desire to carry on the tradition of the program will be vital to our success. The 2021 team will have their own identity as they continue on the story for the Rams in the future! It’s their time to be in the spotlight.
As long as these first time starters learn quickly and fill those roles, we fully expect to complete for another district title and to have another successful playoff run.
TOP OFFENSE
The leader on offensive will be sophomore quarterback, Ethan Lucas. He held his own as a freshman completing 64% of his passes for 1030 yards and 23 touchdowns. He’ll still have weapons to work with with offensive all-state players returning in seniors Luke Meadows (1st Team All-State TE) and Jihu Lee (Honorable Mention All-State). Meadows will lead the offensive line. While Lee will be a big time WR threat with junior Kyle DuPont as well. Watch for Sophomore Aidan Field to have a breakout year at running back.
TOP DEFENSE
Without a doubt Senior, Luke Meadows. He has been a three-year starter in the program. His presence on the defensive line can be described as dominant. We expect him to him to make plenty of plays. Senior Jihu Lee came on late last season as a starter. He’ll patrol from the free safety position. Also juniors Kyle DuPont and Aidan Field. Kyle has started for two years. He knows what to do defensively. Field has made plays with spot playing time as a freshman and sophomore. He’s ready to step into the role of starting middle linebacker.
RETURNING STARTERS
TE/DL Luke Meadows, Senior, 6′1, 190lbs, Defensive: 60 total tackles (19 solo, 41 assist), 24 TFL, 4 FF, 2 FR, 1 Def. TD. Receiving: 20 receptions for 283 yards and 4 TDs, TAPPS Six-Man Div. II District 6 - 1st Team All-District Tight End, 2nd Team All-District Defensive Line, TAPPS Six-Man Div. II All-State - 1st Team All-State Tight End,TAPPS Academic All-State
Luke Meadows TE/DL
Luke Meadows TE/DL(Angie Hassell | Allen Academy)
WR/FS Jihu Lee, Senior, 6′2, 185lbs, TAPPS Academic All-StatePosition - Defensive: 32 total tackles (21 solo, 11 assist), 2 INT’s. Receiving: 23 receptions for 394 yards and 7 TDs, TAPPS Six-Man Div. II District 6 - 2nd Team All-District Wide Receiver, TAPPS Six-Man Div. II All-State - Honorable Mention All-State Wide Receiver, TAPPS Academic All-State
Jihu Lee WR/FS
Jihu Lee WR/FS(Angie Hassell | Allen Academy)
DB/WR Kyle DuPont, Junior, 5′8, 160lbs, Receiving - 10 receptions, 108 yards, 3 TD’s Defensive - 49 Tackles (21 solo, 28 assists) 2 FF, 1 FR, TAPPS Six-Man Div. II District 6 - Honorable Mention All-District Defensive Back
QB/DB Ethan Lucas, Sophomore, 5′11, 170lbs Passing 69-107, 1030 yards, 23 passing TD’s, TAPPS Six-Man Div. II District 6 - Honorable Mention All-District Quarterback
OTHER KEY PLAYERS
RB/MLB, Junior, Aidan Field, 6′0, 175lbs - Defense 35 tackles (13 solo, 22 assist) 1 sack, 2 TFL, 2 INT, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 Def. TD, Offense - 13 Carries, 83 Yards, 1 TD
Center, Junior, Jackson Petty, 5′11, 205lbs
DL / TE, Junior, Ryan Lasell, 5′10, 180lbs
DL, Junior, Luke Miller, 6′2, 170lbs