A&M Consolidated Tigers

Class: 5A Div. II Region: 3 District: 10

School Colors: Maroon and White

Playoff Appearances: 38

State Championships: 1991

Head Coach: Lee Fedora (38-9 in 4 seasons at Consolidated, 205-64-1 in 22 seasons overall)

Assistant Coaches: Sean Witherwax, Chris Collins, Mike Mullins, Bart Harris, John Branch, Bill Hoppers, Sonny Soltis, Ray Kavanaugh, Bo Jackson, Brandon Phillips, Chad Bruggman

Offense: Spread - No Huddle

Defense: 4-3 Cover 2

2021 SCHEDULE

8/27 Waco University 9/3 Houston MacArthur 9/10 UANL Monterrey Tigres (Mexico) 9/17 Willis 9/25 @ Lamar Consolidated* 10/1 Huntsville* 10/7 @ Montgomery Lake Creek* 10/15 Montgomery* 10/22 @ Lamar Fulshear* 10/29 Rudder*

2020 RESULTS

9/24 University (Waco) W 63-13 10/2 Rouse (Leander) W 48-21 10/9 San Angelo Central W 40-35 10/16 Willis W 21-0 10/23 *Lamar Consolidated W 56-0 10/30 *Huntsville L 27-7 11/6 *Lake Creek W 42-28 11/13 *Montgomery L 38-14 11/20 *Fulshear W 51-0 11/27 *Rudder W 24-21 Playoff: 12/11 Pine Tree (Longview) L 34-28 (OT)

CHALLENGE OF 2020

The COVID Protocol—not knowing each week what you would have or if the game would take place. Our Players fought through it and kept their heads up

KEY LOSSES

Eric Goodman—West Texas A&M

Vince Sheffield—Navarro

Jaylen Walter— Virginia Lingburg

2021 CHALLENGE

We’ll need to replace our Quarterback, kicker and punter position this year.

TOP OFFENSE

Brodie Daniel did a great job at WR and will be playing QB this year as a dual threat. Rhett Larson, Barton Melder and Daniel Sill are all returning linebackers with good size. WR Wesley Greaves has great speed and hands, Wyatt McDougal is another with great hands and Tyler Wright is also an overall great WR. Keshun Thomas was a great TB as a freshman and returning this year.

TOP DEFENSE

LB Brock Slaydon broke all-time records in our strength tests and is fast. DE Jaden Thomas, DB Dre’kavian Minor, DT/OL Hudson House and LB Tyndall McNamara are all great athletes. Joey Lightfoot was a great OL for us last year and will see a lot of time at DT due to his size and strength. Johnathan Minor was a great CB who was injured early in the season but is back healthy now and ready to make an impact. Mo Foketi is a leader in the secondary.