Class: 3A Div. II Region: 3 District: 12

School Colors: Royal Blue and White

Playoff Appearances: 2 (0-2)

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Brad Hodges (20-21 in 4 seasons)

Assistant Coaches: Bill Cowley (DC), Robert Jackson (OC), Kevin Macik, Jeffrey Trant, Mason Jarrell, Zak Rickerson, Cole Bohannon.

Offense: Spread

Defense: 4-3

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/27 @ Brazos 9/3 Somerville 9/10 @ Blanco 9/17 Trinity* 9/24 Warren* 10/1 @ Newton* 10/8 Hemphill* 10/15 @ Corrigan-Camden* 10/22 Kountze* 11/5 @ New Waverly

2020 RESULTS

8/28 Brazos (Wallis) W 21-15 9/4 @ Somerville W 34-7 9/11 Blanco L 34-9 9/18 @ Trinity L 14-12 9/25 @ Warren* W 13-12 10/2 Newton* L 62-0 10/8 @ Hemphill* L 14-8 10/16 Corrigan-Camden* W 6-0 10/23 @ Kountze* W 42-0 11/6 New Waverly* W 26-18 11/13 District Playoff vs Hughes Springs L 34-26

2020 REVIEW

Last year team had the highest district finish in school history, despite the many injuries coming off an unprecedented offseason.

2021 PREVIEW

We replace some key seniors who have been huge part of our program for several years. We have some underclassmen who can fill their shoes. Key positions will have young guys in them who will need to step up and fill the leadership void left by the departing seniors.

We have a tough non-district schedule and which will hopefully help us as we get into our strong district slate.

TOP OFFENSE

RB/LB Jarvis Haynes (Brad Hodges)

QB Jordan Coronado (Brad Hodges)

RB Jarivs Haynes, Sophomore - Strong explosive RB. State qualifier in powerlifting, regional qualifier in track as a freshmen

RB Jordan Coronado, Sophomore - Big kid, strong arm. All district baseball as a freshmen.

OL Braden Adair, Junior - All district lineman as a sophomore. Strong and has continually improved.

WR/TE Auston Cooper, Senior - Big WR with great wingspan and hands. Capable of making any catch.

TOP DEFENSE

Mar’Tavion Offing, Senior - Rangy, athletic defender who can play anywhere from defensive end to safety.

Duncan Benton - Returning all district linebacker coming off a strong 2020 campaign

Seth Benton, Senior - Key contributor at LB bouncing back after broken leg suffered in playoff game.

William Bagley - Young sophomore LB who played key snaps as a freshman. Strong, hard hitter.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

C - Cobi Wright JR

G - Tyler Martin SR

T - Louis Leggett SR

WR - Brant Werner JR

DT - Camren Klawinsky - SR