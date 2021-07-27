Class: TAPPS Division III District: 4

School Colors: Blue, White, Red

Playoff Appearances: 15

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Ben Hoffmeier (16-15 in 3 years)

Assistant Coaches: Gerald Hancock - QBs, Noah Leist - OL, Ryan Ray - OL, AsstColton Machu - WRs, Reed Aicholz - TEs, Matt Alvarado - DL, Eric Alvarez - LBs, Will Langenbahn - DBs

Offense: Multiple Spread

Defense: 4-3

2021 SCHEDULE

8/27 Hallettsville Sacred Heart 9/3 Holy Cross 9/10 @ Austin Savio 9/14 Central Texas Christian 9/24 Lutheran High North 10/1 @ Tomball HomeSchool 10/15 @ Rosehill* 10/22 Cypress Christian* 10/29 @ Legacy Prep* 11/5 Northland*

2020 RESULTS

9/25 @ Savio W 51-14 10/2 Tomball Christian Home School W 32-30 10/9 @ Central Texas Christian L 28-24 10/16 St. Paul L 28-24 10/23 Rosehill Christian* L 31-21 10/30 @ Cypress Christian* L 21-22 11/6 Reicher Catholic W 45-42 11/6 Legacy Prep Christian Academy* F (DFF) 11/13 @Northland Christian* W 54-6 11/20 District Playoff vs Legacy Christian Academy (Beaumont) FF 11/28 Area Playoff vs St. Paul (Shiner) L 35-20

2020 REVIEW

Highlight of last season was beating Waco Reicher in a back and forth game on Senior Night. It was a last second scheduling after a district opponent had to cancel due to COVID. Reicher would eventually finish the season as the state runner up.

2021 PREVIEW

Our O and D line were inexperienced going into last season. They gained a lot of experience and we need them to take a big step forward this year. We have strong QB, passing game and linebackers heading into 2021.

We put together an intentionally tough schedule to prepare us for the playoffs. Holy Cross will give us a very difficult early test. We expect our district games to be tough across the board.

We expect to finish strong and believe we should be competing for a State Title.

TOP OFFENSE

QB Levi Hancock is a true dual threat QB who racked up 39 total touchdowns in 9 games (27 passing and 12 rushing). At 6′2, 225 and recently clocked at 4.61 in the 40. Hancock combines speed, power and a rocket arm. He is the reigning District Player of the Year and will only get better.

WR Ryan Burtin is a threat whenever the ball is in his hands, he can take a handoff or screen and make people miss just as well as beat people deep. He racked up 963 all purpose yards in 9 games and 7 touchdowns.

WR Hayden Tillery is poised for a big year. A taller body type who can win the jump ball, Tillery has gotten much faster after track season and will be a nightmare matchup for CBs.

RB Harris Powers is capable of hurting defenses as both a running and receiving threat. He racked up 643 all-purpose yards and 4 TDs last year.

TOP DEFENSE

LB Stryker Gay is an exciting, playmaker who is reigning Defensive Player of the Year for the district. He racked up 112 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT and 2 FR on the year.

LB Harris Powers has racked up over 200 tackles in the past 2 years, and has been a steady presence at OLB, daring people to run his way.

LB Davis Carroll has been valuable beyond his stats, taking the leadership of the defense and getting everyone lined up and ready to go.

RETURNING STARTERS:

QB Levi Hancock, Senior, 6′2, 225lbs - 9 GP 127/238 2,132 Yds (237 y/g) 27 TD 5 INT 113 Carries 523 yds (4.6/att) 12 TDS 39 Total TDs34 Total Tackles 24 Solo 10 Asst 10 TFLs 2.5 Sacks 2 FF 1 FR 1 BB1st Team All State QB/2nd Team All State DE District MVP1st Team All-District QB/1st Team All District DE Academic All State All Brazos Valley

RB/LB Harris Powers, Senior, 5′11, 185lbs - 9 GP 40 Carries 225 Yds (5.7/Att) 1 TD 26 Rec 317 yds (12.2/Rec) 3 TDs 101 Total Tackles 73 Solo 28 Asst 14 TFLS 1.5 Sack 5 Hurries 1 INT 1 FF Honorable Mention All State RB & LB 1st Team All District RB/2nd Team All District LB Academic All State

WR/DB Ryan Burtin, Junior, 5′8, 150lbs - 9 GP 32 Rec 594 yds (18.6/Rec) 6 TD 15 Carries 101 Yds (6.7/att) 1 TD235 KR yds (26.1/Ret) 1 TD Return 8 Total TDs23 TT 20 Solo 3 Ast 1 Int (33 yd Ret) 963 All Purpose Yds (107 yds/Game)2nd Team All-State WR 2nd Team All-District WR

WR Hayden Tillery, Senior, 6′1, 180lbs - 9 GP 20 Rec 379 Yds (19/Rec) 5 TD Honorable Mention All District

LB Davis Carroll, Senior, 6′2, 200lbs - 69 Tackles 45 Solo 24 Asst Honorable Mention All District

OL/DL Camp Wright, Senior, 6′, 200lbs - 35 Tackles 15 Solo 20 Asst

OL Will Sharpe, Senior, 5′10, 195lbs - Honorable Mention All District

OL/DL Greg Young, Junior, 5′9, 200lbs - 52 Tackles 20 Solo 32 Asst 2nd Team All District HM All State

OL Weston Fowler, Senior, 6′2, 220lbs

TE Johnny Luevano, Senior, 6′2, 220lbs - 82 Tackles 46 Solo 36 Asst 11 TFLs 3.5 Sacks 2 Hurries

DB/WR Tyler Prince, Junior, 6′1, 180lbs, 40 Tackles 21 Solo 119 Asst Honorable Mention All District

DB/WR Chance Locker, Sophomore, 5′9 150lbs - 26 Tackles 16 Solo 10 Asst 2 INTs

OTHER KEY RETURNING PLAYERS:

OL/DL Christian Funderburk, Senior, 6′2, 215lbs

TE/DL Parker Spears, Sophomore, 6′1, 210lbs - 13 Tackles 6 Solo 7 Asst

OL/DL Carson Browne, Sophomore, 5′11, 190lbs - 12 Tackles 10 Solo 2 Asst

WR/DB Beckett Goodyk, Senior, 5′10, 165lbs - 1 Rec 50 Yards 6 Tackles 3 Solo 3 Asst

OL/DL Preston Conley, Senior, 6′, 200lbs