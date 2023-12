Brazos Valley Wheel Repair (Formerly Absolute Wheel Tech) is Brazos Valley’s longest running wheel repair team - with over a decade of experience refinishing some of the finest wheels in Aggieland.

Whether your wheel is bent, scratched, or just doesn’t look the way you want it to, Brazos Valley Wheel Repair can get you your fix.

Visit to learn more: https://bvwheelrepair.com/