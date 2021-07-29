Bryan Vikings
Class: 6A Region: 2 District: 12
School Colors: Blue and Silver
Playoff Appearances: 25
State Championships: 1921
Head Coach: Ross Rogers (45-52 in 10 years at Bryan, 256-143-6 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Keith Muehlstein, Nelson Kortis (OC), Bret Page (DC)
Offense: Multiple
Defense: 50 Slide
2021 SCHEDULE
*District Game
|8/27
|@ Waller
|9/3
|College Park
|9/10
|@ Brenham
|9/24
|Temple*
|10/1
|@ Belton*
|10/8
|Shoemaker*
|10/14
|@ Killeen*
|10/22
|Copperas Cove*
|10/29
|Ellison*
|11/4
|@Harker Heights*
2020 RESULTS
|9/25
|Waller
|W 31-20
|10/16
|Harker Heights*
|W 28-21
|10/23
|@ Temple*
|L 44-7
|10/30
|Belton*
|W 34-33
|11/5
|@ Shoemaker*
|L 42-30
|11/13
|Killeen*
|W 45-27
|11/16
|@ Copperas Cove
|W (FF)
|11/27
|@ Ellison
|W 24-22
|12/11 Bi District Playoff
|@ Cedar Hill
|L 27-0
2020 REVIEW
KEY LOSSES
Nico Bulhof - MIT
Kennet Collins - Texas A&M
2021 PREVIEW
This year’s team will be stronger but lacks depth. We have 8 Senior players that have started the last 3 years.
TOP OFFENSE
QB Malcom Goodin, Junior, 5′10″, 180lbs - 4.55 40 time, 1019 PA yards, 52% ,8 TDs, 3 INT, 115 Rushes for 561 yards and 5TDs.
RB Duwayne Paulhill, Senior, 6′1″, 200lbs - 4.68 40 time, 62 tackles - 38 solo, 24 assists, 7 TDs.
C Austin Pennington, Junior, 6′1″, 260lbs - 5.3 40 time.
TOP DEFENSE
DT JT Workman, Senior, 5′11″, 250lbs - 5.1 40 time, 29 tackles, 13 solo, 3 for Loss, 1 sack.
DT Jayrin Jackson, Junior, 5′11″, 275lbs - 5.1 40 Time, 28 tackles, 44 solo, 4 for Loss, most hurries.
SAF Matthew Cooks, Junior, 6′3″, 190lbs - 5.1 40 Time, 48 tackles, 2 INTs.
RETURNING STARTERS
LB/RB Nic Caraway, Senior, 6′3″, 240lbs - 4.8 40 Time, 74 tackles - 44 solo, 30 assists and 4 sacks.
REC Hunter Vivialdi. Senior, 5′4″, 160lbs - 4.5 40 time, 41 Rec, 580 yards, 5 TDs.
RB/LB Tate Allen, Sophomore, 6′, 200lbs - 4.8 40 time, started all 2020
OL Andrew Buban, 6′5″, 220lbs - 5.1 40 time
OL Brandon Walton, 6′, 270lbs - 5.3 40 time
DE Ishmeal Ealons, 6′1″, 240lbs - 5.1 40 time
REC/LB Andrew Ealons, 5′11″, 170lbs - 4.5 40 time
NG Jaylin Morris, 6′, 260lbs - 5.3 40 time
RB TJ DeVault, 5′8″, 195lbs - 4.5 40 time
OTHER KEY PLAYERS
REC Tyson Allen, Sophomore, 6′1″, 175lbs - 4.8 40 time
