Bryan Vikings

Class: 6A Region: 2 District: 12

School Colors: Blue and Silver

Playoff Appearances: 25

State Championships: 1921

Head Coach: Ross Rogers (45-52 in 10 years at Bryan, 256-143-6 overall)

Assistant Coaches: Keith Muehlstein, Nelson Kortis (OC), Bret Page (DC)

Offense: Multiple

Defense: 50 Slide

2021 SCHEDULE

8/27 @ Waller 9/3 College Park 9/10 @ Brenham 9/24 Temple* 10/1 @ Belton* 10/8 Shoemaker* 10/14 @ Killeen* 10/22 Copperas Cove* 10/29 Ellison* 11/4 @Harker Heights*

2020 RESULTS

9/25 Waller W 31-20 10/16 Harker Heights* W 28-21 10/23 @ Temple* L 44-7 10/30 Belton* W 34-33 11/5 @ Shoemaker* L 42-30 11/13 Killeen* W 45-27 11/16 @ Copperas Cove W (FF) 11/27 @ Ellison W 24-22 12/11 Bi District Playoff @ Cedar Hill L 27-0

2020 REVIEW

KEY LOSSES

Nico Bulhof - MIT

Kennet Collins - Texas A&M

2021 PREVIEW

This year’s team will be stronger but lacks depth. We have 8 Senior players that have started the last 3 years.

TOP OFFENSE

QB Malcom Goodin, Junior, 5′10″, 180lbs - 4.55 40 time, 1019 PA yards, 52% ,8 TDs, 3 INT, 115 Rushes for 561 yards and 5TDs.

RB Duwayne Paulhill, Senior, 6′1″, 200lbs - 4.68 40 time, 62 tackles - 38 solo, 24 assists, 7 TDs.

C Austin Pennington, Junior, 6′1″, 260lbs - 5.3 40 time.

TOP DEFENSE

DT JT Workman, Senior, 5′11″, 250lbs - 5.1 40 time, 29 tackles, 13 solo, 3 for Loss, 1 sack.

DT Jayrin Jackson, Junior, 5′11″, 275lbs - 5.1 40 Time, 28 tackles, 44 solo, 4 for Loss, most hurries.

SAF Matthew Cooks, Junior, 6′3″, 190lbs - 5.1 40 Time, 48 tackles, 2 INTs.

RETURNING STARTERS

LB/RB Nic Caraway, Senior, 6′3″, 240lbs - 4.8 40 Time, 74 tackles - 44 solo, 30 assists and 4 sacks.

REC Hunter Vivialdi. Senior, 5′4″, 160lbs - 4.5 40 time, 41 Rec, 580 yards, 5 TDs.

RB/LB Tate Allen, Sophomore, 6′, 200lbs - 4.8 40 time, started all 2020

OL Andrew Buban, 6′5″, 220lbs - 5.1 40 time

OL Brandon Walton, 6′, 270lbs - 5.3 40 time

DE Ishmeal Ealons, 6′1″, 240lbs - 5.1 40 time

REC/LB Andrew Ealons, 5′11″, 170lbs - 4.5 40 time

NG Jaylin Morris, 6′, 260lbs - 5.3 40 time

RB TJ DeVault, 5′8″, 195lbs - 4.5 40 time

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

REC Tyson Allen, Sophomore, 6′1″, 175lbs - 4.8 40 time

