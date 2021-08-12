Advertisement

BVCHEA Mustangs

Class: TAIAO Division II

School Colors: Red and Black

Head Coach: Joshua Ray

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/26Allen Academy
9/10Tribe Warriors
9/17Northside Lions Sports Association
9/25@ Fort Bend Chargers Home School
10/1@ Buckholts
10/15Stephenville FAITH*
10/22@ Austin Royals Home School*
10/29@ Williamson County Home School*

2020 RESULTS

8/28Tribe WarriorsL 46-0
9/4Victoria Cobra Home SchoolL 67-34
9/11@ CenTex Home SchoolW 58-30
9/18@ Texas ChristianW 58-30
10/2Fort Bend Chargers Home School*L 52-0
10/9@ Stephenville Faith*L 70-42
10/15CalvertL 72-8
10/23@ Austin Royals Home School*L 58-13
10/30Williamson County Home School*L 70-33
11/6vs Feast Home School*L 54-45
BVCHEA High School Sports
