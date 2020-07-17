Cameron Park Zoo rests on 52 acres adjacent to the Brazos River in Waco.

Lush native vegetation surrounds splashing waterfalls, a picturesque lake and ponds. And in the midst of all this beauty, visitors see that the wild ones not only survive in their natural habitat, they flourish. As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), Cameron Park Zoo upholds exceptional standards for animal care and management.

The animal care staff devotes a tremendous amount of time and energy toward providing the best of care, including training, proper nutrition, veterinary care, and life enrichment.With natural habitats and close up encounters, the animal collection housed at Cameron Park Zoo includes more than 1,731 animals, representing 300 species. In August of 2009 Cameron Park Zoo opened the Asian Forest featuring critically endangered Orangutans, Sumatran Tigers, and Komodo Dragons.

Address: 1701 North 4th Street | Waco, TX 76707

Phone: (254) 750-8400

Email: specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com

Website: http://www.cameronparkzoo.com/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/cameronparkzoo

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are your hours?

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Does the zoo close during the winter? Is it open on holidays?

The zoo is open year-round. We close on the following holidays: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Please check www.cameronparkzoo.com/ for closings. Spring and summer are naturally high-attendance seasons, but we encourage guests to visit during fall and winter.

What is the main purpose of the zoo?

It’s to educate people of the importance of conservation efforts for both animals and plants.

My family went to the zoo this past weekend and many of the animals were not moving because of the heat or in their sleeping quarters because it was cooler. When is the best time to visit the zoo to see the most animals moving?

Early in the morning is the best time, when we first open around 9am to 10am.

What do you do with the animals in the outdoor habitats when there is severe weather like ice storms or hurricanes?

We do put the animals in their night houses. You can click on our web site and click on “weather” and you can see some the key factors.

What are some different ways we can support Cameron Park Zoo?

Volunteers are always welcome. There are also several affordable financial ways to support us. Visit our website, CameronParkZoo.com and click on “donate”.