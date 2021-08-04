Cameron Yoe Yoemen

Young Team with Speed

Class: 3A Div. I Region: 3 District: 11

School Colors: Maroon and Gray

Playoff Appearances: 44

State Championships: 1981, 2012, 2013, 2014

Head Coach: Rick Rhoades (82-17 in 8 seasons, 150-61 overall)

Assistant Coaches: Guadalupe Florez (OC), Tyler Blackshire (DC)

Offense: Spread

Defense: 4-2-5

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/27 Lago Vista 9/3 @ Bellville 9/10 Franklin 9/17 @ Lake Belton 9/24 @ Caldwell* 10/1 Rockdale 10/8 @ Academy* 10/15 Troy* 10/22 @ Lorena* 10/29 McGregor*

2020 RESULTS

8/28 @ Mexia W 21-16 9/3 Bellville L 54-41 9/11 @ Franklin W 37-8 9/25 Caldwell* W 54-27 10/2 @ Rockdale* L 42-9 10/9 Little River Academy* W 37-19 10/16 @ Troy* L 21-20 (OT) 10/23 Lorena* L 28-20 10/30 @ McGregor* L 24-16

2020 REVIEW

Finished the season 4-5, dropping the last 3 games.

KEY LOSSES

WR Zakorien Spikes - Tyler Junior College

2021 PREVIEW

This year’s team will be tougher. We played with a lot of younger players last year, so we return with a lot of depth. We do have some inexperience at key positions but have team speed.

TOP OFFENSE

RB/DB Phaibian Bynaum, Senior, 6′0, 170lbs - 4.70 Forty Time, 404 yards rushing on 69 carries (5.86 avg), 6 catches for 139 yards. Also returns Kickoffs and Punts.

FB/RB Fabian Salomon, Senior, 5′8, 160lbs - 4.8 Forty Time, 110 Tackles, 4 TFL’s, 1 Sack, 3 Caused Fumbles, 2 Recovered Fumbles. Three year letterman at LB/RB.

OL/DL Colbey Arnery, Senior, 6′4, 265lbs - 5.5 Forty Time.

WR/DB Pharrell Hemphillm, Junior, 6′, 170lbs - 4.6 Forty Time, 12 receptions for 292 yards and 3 TDs, rushed 28 times for 257 yards and 3 TDs, 3 Year Starter at WR/RB/DB/KOR.

WR/DB Kason Goolsby, Sophomore, 5′7, 130lbs - 4.7 Forty Time, 20 receptions for 120 yards and 1 TD.

RB/DL Keshon Johnson, Junior, 6′, 232lbs - 4.9 Forty Time, 89 carries for 410 yards and 4 TDs, 4 receptions for 12 yards and 1 TD.

TOP DEFENSE

DL/OL Hunter Hux, Senior, 5′11, 216lbs - 5.3 Forty Time.

LB/RB Colton Barbo, Junior, 6′, 190lbs - 4.8 Forty Time, 98 Total Tackles, 3 TFL’s, 1 Sack, 1 Fumble Recovery.

OLB Armando Reyes, Junior, 5′11, 165lbs - 4.7 Forty Time, 63 Tackles, 2 TFL’s, 3 Sacks, 1 Caused Fumble.

RETURNING STARTERS

QB Ryan Muniz, Senior, 6′, 135lbs - 4.8 Forty Time, 12 of 23 passes for 196 yds and 1 touchdown with 2 interceptions.

OL/DL Garfield England, Senior, 5′10, 230lbs - 5.3 Forty Time, 3 year starter at OL/DL.

K Jesse Martinez, Senior, 5′6, 150lbs - 4.9 Forty Time, 26 of 35 Extra Point Attempts, 7 of 10 Field Goal Attempts with a long of 33 yards.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

OLB/QB Landon Greene, Junior, 5′8, 175lbs - 4.9 Forty Time, 59 Tackles, 7 TFL’s, 2 Sacks, 2 Fumble Recoveries.

OLB/DE Dominick Rangel, Senior, 6′1, 180lbs - 5.0 Forty Time, 17 Total Tackles, 1 Caused Fumble.

DL/OL Ja’Kobe Bailey, Junior, 5′10, 250lbs - 5.4 Forty Time.

DB/WR Jaidyn Sanchez, Senior, 5′8, 145lbs - 4.8 Forty Time, 22 Tackles, 1 Interception.

Cameron Yoe High School

