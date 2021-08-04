Cameron Yoe Yoemen
Young Team with Speed
Class: 3A Div. I Region: 3 District: 11
School Colors: Maroon and Gray
Playoff Appearances: 44
State Championships: 1981, 2012, 2013, 2014
Head Coach: Rick Rhoades (82-17 in 8 seasons, 150-61 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Guadalupe Florez (OC), Tyler Blackshire (DC)
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-2-5
2021 SCHEDULE
*District Game
|8/27
|Lago Vista
|9/3
|@ Bellville
|9/10
|Franklin
|9/17
|@ Lake Belton
|9/24
|@ Caldwell*
|10/1
|Rockdale
|10/8
|@ Academy*
|10/15
|Troy*
|10/22
|@ Lorena*
|10/29
|McGregor*
2020 RESULTS
|8/28
|@ Mexia
|W 21-16
|9/3
|Bellville
|L 54-41
|9/11
|@ Franklin
|W 37-8
|9/25
|Caldwell*
|W 54-27
|10/2
|@ Rockdale*
|L 42-9
|10/9
|Little River Academy*
|W 37-19
|10/16
|@ Troy*
|L 21-20 (OT)
|10/23
|Lorena*
|L 28-20
|10/30
|@ McGregor*
|L 24-16
2020 REVIEW
Finished the season 4-5, dropping the last 3 games.
KEY LOSSES
WR Zakorien Spikes - Tyler Junior College
2021 PREVIEW
This year’s team will be tougher. We played with a lot of younger players last year, so we return with a lot of depth. We do have some inexperience at key positions but have team speed.
TOP OFFENSE
RB/DB Phaibian Bynaum, Senior, 6′0, 170lbs - 4.70 Forty Time, 404 yards rushing on 69 carries (5.86 avg), 6 catches for 139 yards. Also returns Kickoffs and Punts.
FB/RB Fabian Salomon, Senior, 5′8, 160lbs - 4.8 Forty Time, 110 Tackles, 4 TFL’s, 1 Sack, 3 Caused Fumbles, 2 Recovered Fumbles. Three year letterman at LB/RB.
OL/DL Colbey Arnery, Senior, 6′4, 265lbs - 5.5 Forty Time.
WR/DB Pharrell Hemphillm, Junior, 6′, 170lbs - 4.6 Forty Time, 12 receptions for 292 yards and 3 TDs, rushed 28 times for 257 yards and 3 TDs, 3 Year Starter at WR/RB/DB/KOR.
WR/DB Kason Goolsby, Sophomore, 5′7, 130lbs - 4.7 Forty Time, 20 receptions for 120 yards and 1 TD.
RB/DL Keshon Johnson, Junior, 6′, 232lbs - 4.9 Forty Time, 89 carries for 410 yards and 4 TDs, 4 receptions for 12 yards and 1 TD.
TOP DEFENSE
DL/OL Hunter Hux, Senior, 5′11, 216lbs - 5.3 Forty Time.
LB/RB Colton Barbo, Junior, 6′, 190lbs - 4.8 Forty Time, 98 Total Tackles, 3 TFL’s, 1 Sack, 1 Fumble Recovery.
OLB Armando Reyes, Junior, 5′11, 165lbs - 4.7 Forty Time, 63 Tackles, 2 TFL’s, 3 Sacks, 1 Caused Fumble.
RETURNING STARTERS
QB Ryan Muniz, Senior, 6′, 135lbs - 4.8 Forty Time, 12 of 23 passes for 196 yds and 1 touchdown with 2 interceptions.
OL/DL Garfield England, Senior, 5′10, 230lbs - 5.3 Forty Time, 3 year starter at OL/DL.
K Jesse Martinez, Senior, 5′6, 150lbs - 4.9 Forty Time, 26 of 35 Extra Point Attempts, 7 of 10 Field Goal Attempts with a long of 33 yards.
OTHER KEY PLAYERS
OLB/QB Landon Greene, Junior, 5′8, 175lbs - 4.9 Forty Time, 59 Tackles, 7 TFL’s, 2 Sacks, 2 Fumble Recoveries.
OLB/DE Dominick Rangel, Senior, 6′1, 180lbs - 5.0 Forty Time, 17 Total Tackles, 1 Caused Fumble.
DL/OL Ja’Kobe Bailey, Junior, 5′10, 250lbs - 5.4 Forty Time.
DB/WR Jaidyn Sanchez, Senior, 5′8, 145lbs - 4.8 Forty Time, 22 Tackles, 1 Interception.
Cameron Yoe High School
