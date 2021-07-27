Class: 2A Div. I Region: 3 District: 11

School Colors: Black and Orange

Playoff Appearances: 18

Head Coach: Kyle Hardee (111-74 in 16 years at Centerville)

Assistant Coaches: Rusty Robinson ,Clay Hardee ,Kevin Parker ,Demond Denman ,Jeremy Hammock, Stephen Harrison, Chance Carrigan

Offense: Multiple Wing

Defense: 4-2-5

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/13 Elkhart 8/19 Bruceville-Eddy 8/27 New Waverly 9/3 Corrigan-Camden 9/10 @ Thorndale 9/17 @ Westwood 9/24 Bremond 10/8 @ Alto* 1015 Groveton* 10/22 @ Grapeland* 10/29 Normangee* 11/5 Jewett Leon*

2020 RESULTS

8/28 New Waverly L 34-12 9/4 @ Corrigan-Camden W 42-0 9/11 Thorndale W 30-14 9/18 Westwood W 36-10 9/25 @ Bremond W 36-32 10/2 @ Jewett Leon* L 44-14 10/9 Alto* W 34-24 10/16 @ Groveton* W 26-20 10/23 Grapeland* W 38-34 10/30 Normangee* L 56-26 11/6 Jewett Leon* L 44-14 11/12 District Playoff vs Holland L 28-20

2020 REVIEW

Last season had a lot of inquires so the team had inexperience in so many positions but watching our underclassmen continue to improve throughout the season, seeing our seniors take leadership roles and mentor the younger guys was really the highlight of the season.

KEY LOSSES

Dillon Denman-Blinn College

2021 PREVIEW

We bring back a lot of kids. I expect us to be an improved football team based on the experience that we bring back, as always we will need to stay healthy. Our schedule is very demanding and we hope this will help prepare us to be in the battle for a district championship.

TOP OFFENSE

We will have good depth at the running back positions- we should have the ability to keep these kids fresh, seniors BJ Kelly and James Bodine will lead what should be a good offensive line. Paxton Hancock was district offensive new comer of the year as a freshman and is coming back bigger and faster after missing most of last season with injury.

TOP DEFENSE

Paxton Hancock will return after missing half of last season with injury along with Angel Villarreal at linebacker positions.

RETURNING STARTERS

LB/FB Paxton Hancock, Junior, 5 11′, 190lbs - 70 carries 523 yards 4 TD and 40 tackles before being injured in 5th game

RB/DT LaVodrick Phillips, Sophomore, 5 6′, 200lbs - 107 carries 677 yards 6TD - District Offensive New Comer

OLD/FB Halston French, Sophomore, 5 6′, 155lbs, - 81 carries 441 yards 4 TD and 30 tackles 1 INT - 2nd Team All District Full Back

T/T BJ Kelly, Senior, 5 11′, 250lbs - 47 tackles,11 TFL and 3 sacks along with 35 knock downs - 1st Team All District on Offensive Line and Defensive Line

C/T James Bodine, Senior, 10′, 220lbs - 20 knockdowns - 2nd Team All District Offensive Line

HB/OLB Cameron Pate, Junior, 6 1′, 180lbs - 50 tackles 11 TFL 4 catches 129 yards - 2nd Team All District Tight End

RB/LB Angel Villarreal, Senior, 5 10′, 160lbs - 90 tackles 9 TFL 4 sacks -- 2nd Team All District Linebacker

T/T James Wright, Sophomore, 6 4′, 330lbs - started 11 games - Honorable Mention All District Offensive Line

TE/DE Zantayl Holley, Sophomore, 5 11′, 205lbs - 40 tackles 9 TFL 3 sacks - Honorable Mention All District Defensive End

WR/CB Ethan Flori, 6 1′, 180lbs - Honorable Mention All District Wide Receiver

QB/S Sully Hill, Senior, 6′, 180lbs -20 tackles and 2 INT

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

RB/S Andrew Newman, Sophomore, 5 7′ - 2 way starter as fresh until injured in 4th game

RB/S Cooper Fisher, Junior, 5 6′ 135lbs

TE/DE Evan Neubauer, Senior, 6′, 185lbs - injury limited him last season

RB/LB Zach Taylor, 5 10′, 160lbs

G/DE Dude West, Junior, 5 10′, 185lbs

G/OLB Michael Locke, Senior, 5 11′, 170lbs

G/LB Zach Waters, Sophomore, 5 11′, 180lbs

WR/CB Karter Kornegay, Senior, 5 7′, 140lbs

T/T Keaton Crowley, Sophomore, 6′, 270lbs

