Class: 5A Div. I Region: 2 District: 8

School Colors: Purple and Black

Playoff Appearances: 6

State Championships: 2017

Head Coach: Steve Huff (85-25 in 24 years)

Assistant Coaches: Stoney Pryor - OC, Chance Locklear - DC, Kyle Walsh, Dwight Mincher, Matt DeBerry, Eddie Hancock, Trent Vittrup, Daniel Palmer, DeMarques Jones, Kyle King, Jarrett Beckhusen, Gregg Frashure, Chad Peevey, Zach Ashman, Brian Edwards, Chris Litton

Offense: Multiple Spread

Defense: 3-4

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

TBD @ Hutto 9/3 Fort Ben Bush 9/10 Magnolia* 9/14 @ Porter* 9/24 New Caney* 10/8 @ Lufkin* 10/15 Cleveland* 10/22 @ Caney Creek* 10/29 Waller* 11/5 @ Magnolia West*

2020 RESULTS

9/25 Hutto W 55-14 10/3 @ Fort Bend Bush W 54-0 10/9 @ Magnolia* L 27-16 10/16 Porter* W 24-14 10/22 @ New Caney* W 49-7 11/6 Lufkin* W 45-21 11/13 @ Cleveland* W 64-0 11/20 Caney Creek* W 72-0 11/27 @ Waller* W 61-20 12/4 Magnolia West* W 61-20 12/12 District Playoff vs Sherman W 38-26 12/18 Area Playoff Ryan L 52-21

2020 REVIEW

Most challenging time was coming off the loss to Magnolia to start district play, however we were able to win out the remainder of the district games after losing that opener.

KEY LOSSES

Roderick Brown - Navarro

Lucas Sampson - Angelo State

JoVaughn Holmes - Navarro

2021 PREVIEW

We need to improve our depth all around as we face a very tough district from top to bottom.

We go into this year with solid experience, leadership and chemistry. Seven starters are returning on each side of the ball. A lot of overall experience returning as well as our kickers and punter. Team chemistry will be vital for this group and we return 3 captains from last year that should help this process. I like the way this group has worked and competed in the off-season and the gains they have made in the weight room and on the field.

TOP OFFENSE

WR Traylen Suel, Senior, 5′11, 175lbs - 73 receptions for 774 yds 7 TD 1st Team All District

RB Marquise Collins, 5′10, 195lbs - 120 rushes 1,051 yds 20 TD 1st Team All District

QB Jett Huff, 5′9, 180lbs - 207 of 285 for 2,612 yds 30 TD District Offensive Player of the Year

WR Dalton Carnes, 5′11, 175lbs - 36 receptions for 573 yds 7 TD 1st Team All District

TE/WR Houston Thomas, 6′5, 225lbs - 39 receptions for 498 yds 3 TD 2nd Team All District

WR Kash Richter, 5′9, 180lbs - 20 receptions for 179 yds 4 TD HM All District

C Cade Farrar, 6′, 245lbs - started every game last year 2nd Team All District

T Cory Hendrix, 6′5, 305lbs - 2-year starter 1st Team All District

G Richard Mata, 5′10, 255lbs - started every game last year Honorable Mention All District

P/K Dawson Schremp, 5′11, 170lbs, All State

KO Sam Trimble, 5′11, 175lbs

TOP DEFENSE

LB Jaxson Slanker, 6′1, 205lbs - 143 tackles 1st Team All District

OLB Harrison Robinson, 5′9, 185lbs - 103 tackles District Newcomer of the Year

D Zha’Mauryon, 5′11, 175lbs - 70 tackles 2nd Team All District

DT Connor Lingren, 6′5, 295lbs - 59 tackles 1st Team All District

S Byron Johnson, 5′10, 170lbs - 48 tackles 2nd Team All District

DE Caleb Skow, 6′1, 240lbs - 45 tackles 2nd Team All District

OLB Kyle Walsh, 6′1, 200lbs - 32 tackles Honorable Mention All District

C A J Tisdell, 5′11, 180lbs - 33 tackles Honorable Mention All District

C Denim Day, 6′1, 170lbs - 34 tackles Honorable Mention All District

LB Mason Cashion, 6′, 170lbs - 205 28 tackles

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

OT Tate Vela, Junior, 5′11, 255lbs

DE Korbin Johnson, Junior, 6′, 265lbs

DE Daa’yan Ahmed, Junior, 6′2, 230lbs

LB Shane Bellows, Junior, 5′11, 210lbs

OL Logan Bradshaw, Junior, 5′11, 275lbs

RB Bradley Jones, Senior, 6′, 175lbs

OL Mason Price, 6′1, 345lbs

WR Beau Kortan, 5′9, 160lbs

LB Jaxon Edwards, 5′10, 210lbs

DB M J Hinson, 5′10, 165lbs

DB Jairus West, 5′9, 155lbs

WR Bubba Garcia, 5′9, 160lbs

DB Bobby Drake, 5′10, 165lbs

