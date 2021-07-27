Class: 5A Div. I Region: 2 District: 8
School Colors: Purple and Black
Playoff Appearances: 6
State Championships: 2017
Head Coach: Steve Huff (85-25 in 24 years)
Assistant Coaches: Stoney Pryor - OC, Chance Locklear - DC, Kyle Walsh, Dwight Mincher, Matt DeBerry, Eddie Hancock, Trent Vittrup, Daniel Palmer, DeMarques Jones, Kyle King, Jarrett Beckhusen, Gregg Frashure, Chad Peevey, Zach Ashman, Brian Edwards, Chris Litton
Offense: Multiple Spread
Defense: 3-4
2021 SCHEDULE
*District Game
|TBD
|@ Hutto
|9/3
|Fort Ben Bush
|9/10
|Magnolia*
|9/14
|@ Porter*
|9/24
|New Caney*
|10/8
|@ Lufkin*
|10/15
|Cleveland*
|10/22
|@ Caney Creek*
|10/29
|Waller*
|11/5
|@ Magnolia West*
2020 RESULTS
|9/25
|Hutto
|W 55-14
|10/3
|@ Fort Bend Bush
|W 54-0
|10/9
|@ Magnolia*
|L 27-16
|10/16
|Porter*
|W 24-14
|10/22
|@ New Caney*
|W 49-7
|11/6
|Lufkin*
|W 45-21
|11/13
|@ Cleveland*
|W 64-0
|11/20
|Caney Creek*
|W 72-0
|11/27
|@ Waller*
|W 61-20
|12/4
|Magnolia West*
|W 61-20
|12/12 District Playoff
|vs Sherman
|W 38-26
|12/18 Area Playoff
|Ryan
|L 52-21
2020 REVIEW
Most challenging time was coming off the loss to Magnolia to start district play, however we were able to win out the remainder of the district games after losing that opener.
KEY LOSSES
Roderick Brown - Navarro
Lucas Sampson - Angelo State
JoVaughn Holmes - Navarro
2021 PREVIEW
We need to improve our depth all around as we face a very tough district from top to bottom.
We go into this year with solid experience, leadership and chemistry. Seven starters are returning on each side of the ball. A lot of overall experience returning as well as our kickers and punter. Team chemistry will be vital for this group and we return 3 captains from last year that should help this process. I like the way this group has worked and competed in the off-season and the gains they have made in the weight room and on the field.
TOP OFFENSE
WR Traylen Suel, Senior, 5′11, 175lbs - 73 receptions for 774 yds 7 TD 1st Team All District
RB Marquise Collins, 5′10, 195lbs - 120 rushes 1,051 yds 20 TD 1st Team All District
QB Jett Huff, 5′9, 180lbs - 207 of 285 for 2,612 yds 30 TD District Offensive Player of the Year
WR Dalton Carnes, 5′11, 175lbs - 36 receptions for 573 yds 7 TD 1st Team All District
TE/WR Houston Thomas, 6′5, 225lbs - 39 receptions for 498 yds 3 TD 2nd Team All District
WR Kash Richter, 5′9, 180lbs - 20 receptions for 179 yds 4 TD HM All District
C Cade Farrar, 6′, 245lbs - started every game last year 2nd Team All District
T Cory Hendrix, 6′5, 305lbs - 2-year starter 1st Team All District
G Richard Mata, 5′10, 255lbs - started every game last year Honorable Mention All District
P/K Dawson Schremp, 5′11, 170lbs, All State
KO Sam Trimble, 5′11, 175lbs
TOP DEFENSE
LB Jaxson Slanker, 6′1, 205lbs - 143 tackles 1st Team All District
OLB Harrison Robinson, 5′9, 185lbs - 103 tackles District Newcomer of the Year
D Zha’Mauryon, 5′11, 175lbs - 70 tackles 2nd Team All District
DT Connor Lingren, 6′5, 295lbs - 59 tackles 1st Team All District
S Byron Johnson, 5′10, 170lbs - 48 tackles 2nd Team All District
DE Caleb Skow, 6′1, 240lbs - 45 tackles 2nd Team All District
OLB Kyle Walsh, 6′1, 200lbs - 32 tackles Honorable Mention All District
C A J Tisdell, 5′11, 180lbs - 33 tackles Honorable Mention All District
C Denim Day, 6′1, 170lbs - 34 tackles Honorable Mention All District
LB Mason Cashion, 6′, 170lbs - 205 28 tackles
OTHER KEY PLAYERS
OT Tate Vela, Junior, 5′11, 255lbs
DE Korbin Johnson, Junior, 6′, 265lbs
DE Daa’yan Ahmed, Junior, 6′2, 230lbs
LB Shane Bellows, Junior, 5′11, 210lbs
OL Logan Bradshaw, Junior, 5′11, 275lbs
RB Bradley Jones, Senior, 6′, 175lbs
OL Mason Price, 6′1, 345lbs
WR Beau Kortan, 5′9, 160lbs
LB Jaxon Edwards, 5′10, 210lbs
DB M J Hinson, 5′10, 165lbs
DB Jairus West, 5′9, 155lbs
WR Bubba Garcia, 5′9, 160lbs
DB Bobby Drake, 5′10, 165lbs
