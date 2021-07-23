Crockett Bulldogs

Texas A&M Alumni Alton Dixon is New Head Coach

Class: 3A Div. I Region: 3 District: 9

School Colors: Blue and White

Playoff Appearances: 36

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Alton Dixon, 1st year as Head Coach

Assistant Coaches: Michael Nucci OC, Jonathan Boone DC, Drae Murry, Corey Patuela, Parker Emerich, Jarred Grubbs, Gary Grubbs, Goulberto Gonzalez

Offense: Wishbone

Defense: 3-3-5

2021 SCHEDULE

* District Game

8/27 @ Corrigan-Camden 9/3 Rusk 9/10 @ Buffalo 9/17 Garrison 9/24 Huntington* 10/1 @ Elkhart* 10/8 Westwood (Palestine)* 10/22 @ Diboll* 10/29 Coldspring-Oakhurst* 11/5 @ Trinity*

2020 RESULTS

8/29 Corrigan-Camden W 60-7 9/4 @ Rusk L 27-15 9/11 Buffalo L 21-14 9/18 @ Garrison W 28-20 9/25 @ Huntington* W 48-19 10/2 Elkhart* W 49-0 10/9 @ Palestine Westwood W 46-36 10/23 Diboll L 28-7 10/30 @ Coldspring-Oakhurst L 41-13 11/6 Trinity W 39-0 11/13 District Playoff vs Anahuac W 41-21 11/19 Area Playoff vs Lorena L (FF)

2020 REVIEW

In a realignment year Bulldogs moved from 11-3A DI to 9-3A. They finished the season with a 7-5 record ending with a forfeit in the Area Playoff game versus Lorena.

KEY LOSSES

Chris Purvis Arizona JC

2021 PREVIEW

Going to depend on Senior leadership to improve the discipline as a team. Crockett is in an elite district with great teams it will be a challenge week in week out just to have a chance to be in the game.

Expectation is to finish 5th in the district as Texas A&M Alumni Alton Dixon takes the reigns as first time head coach.

TOP OFFENSE

Jadyn Collins returning QB as a sophomore was in top 5 for total offensive production.

Keyshawn Easterling Top 5 Back in rushing

Courtney Byrd explosive athlete top 10 tackler in the district

Alexander Wallace explosive athlete top 5 in TFL and sacks in district