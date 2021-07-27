Class: 1A Div. 1A Region: 4 District: 29

School Colors: Blue and Yellow

Playoff Appearances: 1

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Rick Frey (15-9 in 4 years)

Offense: Spread

Defense: 4-2

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/27 @ Holy Trinity Catholic 9/3 @ Allen Academy 9/11 Harmony School of Excellence-Austin 9/17 vs Richland Springs 9/24 @ McDade 10/2 Prairie Lea 10/8 @ Oakwood 10/22 Buckholts* 10/30 Mount Calm* 11/5 Oglesby

2020 RESULTS

9/11 @ Prairie Lea W 45-0 9/25 Ovilla Christian L 58-13 10/3 @ McDade W 53-6 10/15 @ Non Varsity Opponent W 38-18 10/23 @ Buckholts* W 64-37 10/30 Mount Calm* W (FF) 11/6 Oglesby* L 88-71 11/12 Bi District Playoff vs Calvert L 52-0

2020 REVIEW

It was challenging missing players throughout the year and having cancellations consistently due to COVID-19. Team was still able to go 5-2 in in the regular season, highlight was defeating the Buckholts, 64-37, for our first district win. We finished as the district runner up, losing to Calvert in Bi District.

2021 PREVIEW

We will be returning 6 players from last years team. Blake Scott (All State) will be continuing as our senior quarterback, Masyn Spacek (All Region) should have a breakout year as a senior running back, Michael Cox (All District) will be getting a good amount of carries as a senior running back, and CJ Straughter (All Region) will continue to dominate as a senior wide receiver. We will also bring back Joe Bradshaw (all district) and Dylan Kieschnick as junior utility players.

Our strength is team speed. We should be able to utilize the spread to put defenses in tough situations from various positions due to our team quickness. However, we will need to be more durable since we will lack depth.

Our goal for 2019 was to have a winning record, which we did at 4-1. Our goal for 2020 was to make the playoffs, which we did in our first season of UIL. Our goal for 2021 is winning the district championship and advancing past bi-district in the playoffs.

TOP OFFENSE

Blake Scott, Masyn Spacek, CJ Straughter and Michael Cox. All four will be seniors, all four had multiple post season honors this year, and in a spread offense all will have the chance to shine.

TOP DEFENSE

CJ Straughter, Masyn Spacek, and Dilyn Kieschnick. CJ and Masyn will continue to be strong tacklers and will disrupt offenses. I am expecting a breakout year for Dilyn Kieschnick on the defense line.

RETURNING STARTERS

QB Blake Scott, Senior - All State

RB Masyn Spacek, Senior - All Region

WR CJ Straughter, Senior - All Region

RB Michael Cox, Senior - All District

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

LM Joe Bradshaw, Junior - All District

UT Dilyn Kieschnick, Junior

