Welcome to Fazoli’s fast, fresh, Italian restaurant in College Station, TX. Our Pasta and Sauces, Breadsticks and Salads are FRESHLY prepared throughout the day. Oven-Baked Dishes and Primo Submarinos® are never baked ‘til you order them! Made with 100% Real Mozzarella and Provolone, vine-ripened Tomatoes in our Authentic Marinara Sauce, plus Garden Vegetables, our food isn’t “fast food.” It’s fast, fresh, Italian!

We also offer catering Anytime. Anywhere. Any Occasion. Call (979) 694-5199 to place your order!

Address: Address: 400 Harvey Road | College Station, TX 77840

Phone: (979) 694-5199

Website: https://locations.fazolis.com/tx/college-station/400-harvey-road.html

FAQs

Where is Fazoli’s located?

There are nearly 220 restaurants across 28 states of Fazolis, the fast-casual Italian dining chain is known for serving unlimited breadsticks, pasta, sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts.

When are Fazoli’s hours?

Hours vary by location, but you can use our store directory located at https://locations.fazolis.com/search.html?q= to find your closest location.

Fazoli’s in College Station is open these hours:

Mon: 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

Tue:10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

Wed: 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

Thu: 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

Fri: 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

Sat: 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

Sun: 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

Are Fazoli’s breadsticks free?

Two words: Unlimited. Breadsticks. They’re all yours when you dine in! When you take-out you will be given 2 free breadsticks per entree item purchased, and more can be added on for an additional charge.

Can you order Fazoli’s online?

Visit https://order.fazolis.com/ to place an order online, better yet download our Fazoli’s App and place your order directly through the app where you will be rewarded with points for every dollar you spend!

How can I see Fazoli’s menu?

Menus differ by location, so rather than show incorrect information we would appreciate you using our restaurant finder https://locations.fazolis.com/search.html?q= to find your closest location, from here you can see the menu at your location, including specials, limited time offers as well as pricing for all menu items.