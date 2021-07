Class: 3A Div. 2 Region: 3 District: 13

School Colors: Green and White

Playoff Appearances: 30

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Mark Fannin (12-3 in 1 year at Franklin)

Assistant Coaches: Will Hedrick, Matthew Anderson, Jayce Rasberry, Don Miller, Zach Lierman, Terry Maxwell, Robert Shiflett, Jacob White, Jordan Lyle, Jake Russ, Daniel Brewer, Ben Gallego

Offense: Slot T

Defense: 3-2-5

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/27 @ Lorena 9/3 Hearne 9/10 @ Cameron 9/17 Troy 9/24 @ Lexington* 10/1 Riesel* 10/8 @ Rogers* 10/15 Florence 10/22 @ Buffalo* 10/29 Clifton*

2020 RESULTS

8/28 Lorena L 21-20 9/11 C.H. Yoe L 37-8 9/18 @ Troy W 41-21 9/25 Lexington* W 49-14 10/2 @ Riesel* W 63-21 10/9 Rogers W 52-35 10/16 @ Florence* W 63-6 10/23 Buffalo* W 69-38 10/30 @ Clifton* W 47-0 11/12 Bi District Playoff vs Van Vleck W 58-19 11/20 Area Playoff vs Natalia W 49-20 11/27 Regional Playoff @ Lexington W 40-7 12/4 State Quarter Finals vs Buffalo W 56-33 12/11 State Semi Finals vs Waskom W 14-13 12/17 State Championship vs Canadian L 35-34

2020 REVIEW

Lions competed in the State Championship Game despite all the challenges of COVID.

KEY LOSSES

Seth Spiller- Texas Lutheran University

Keegan Wilson- Texas Lutheran University

2021 PREVIEW

Each year we set a goal on a district championship and make a run in the playoffs. We’re going to depend on our experience and work on staying focused and humble.

TOP OFFENSE

RB Bryson Washington

RB Malcolm Murphy

OL Russell Stegall

TE Braden Smith

TOP DEFENSE

OLB Haze Tomascik

OLB Seth Shamblin

LB Brayden Youree

DB Devyn Hidrogo

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense:

QB Marcus Wade, Senior

RB Malcolm Murphy, Senior

RB Bryson Washington, Junior

TE Braden Smith, Sophomore

G Russell Stegall, Senior

C Charlie Scarpinato, Senior

G Cody Owens, Senior

T Quade Lopez, Junior

QE Hayden Helton, Senior

Defense:

DE Luis Munoz, Senior

NG Jacob Catalina, Senior

OLB Haze Tomascik, Senior

OLB Seth Shamblin, Senior

LB Brayden Youree, Sophomore

C Malcolm Murphy, Senior

S Bryson Washington, Junior

C Devyn Hidrogo, Sophomore

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

DL Andrew Elmore, Sophomore

DB Darren Daugherty, Senior

LB Major Kimbrough, Sophomore

RB Parker Boyett, Senior

OLB Landen Lorenz, Junior

