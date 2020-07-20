The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University is part of the National Archives and Records Administration’s Presidential Libraries network. The Bush Library and Museum preserves and makes available the records and artifacts of George H.W. Bush, 41st President of the United States. We promote civic literacy and increased historical understanding of our national experience, and foster a community of public service and volunteerism by offering rich educational and public programs, original museum exhibits and access to our archival holdings.

Address: 1000 George Bush Drive West | College Station, TX 77845

Phone: (979) 691-4000

Website: http://bushlibrary.tamu.edu/

Frequently Asked Questions

What is there for children at the museum?

We have more than 100 interactive elements in the museum that engage museum visitors of all ages. Specifically for kids we have a scavenger hunt and children’s reading area where they can read and hear stories narrated by Barbara Bush.

Is the museum very political?

While the museum focuses on a former president, it tells the story of American history, government, public service, volunteerism and family through the example of the life and times of President George Bush.

When is the museum open?

Due to COVID-19 the museum is closed; however, we are open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The last ticket is sold at 4:45 p.m. each day. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

What is the admission price for children and youth?

Children 5 and under are free, and youth 6-17 are just $3. The museum is free all the time for Texas A&M University and Blinn College students, and just $3 for all other college students, with ID.