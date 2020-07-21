We Believe in Clean Air!

Green Duct Services is a professional air duct cleaning service located in Brenham, TX between Austin and Houston on Hwy 290. Founded by Kamala Kitzman in 2010, Green Duct Services was created to solve commercial and residential air duct problems. Most every duct air system that has not been cleaned at least every 3-5 years is contaminated with dust, comprised of outdoor debris, dead skin cells and hair shedding, pet hair, fibers from clothing and carpets, and common household allergens. At Green Duct Services, we care about solving this problem and ensuring a healthy living or working environment.We offer FREE CONSULTATION and pride ourselves in customer service. Whether you need our services for a commercial job or for your home, we are here to help.

Address: 1802 Buchanan | Brenham, TX 77833

Phone: (979) 421-9191

Website: http://www.greenductservices.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Green-Duct-Services-122530777771967/