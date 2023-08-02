(Healthpoint Logo)

National Health Center Week Events 2023

National Health Center Week is an annual event that brings together health centers from across the country to celebrate their significant contributions to the healthcare landscape. This year’s National Health Center Week’s theme is Roadmap to a Stronger America. HealthPoint’s local clinics are proudly joining this nationwide movement to showcase the innovative ways health centers are delivering high-quality healthcare, improving health outcomes, and narrowing health disparities. With a host of exciting events planned, including photography contests, back-to-school events, webinars, and more, this year’s National Health Center Week promises to be an enriching experience for all.

Lunch & Learn

Franklin Community, join us as we celebrate National Health Center Week and discuss who we are, what we do, and the growth we are experiencing in your community! Our Lunch & Learn will be at the Pridgeon Community Center on August 9th from 12 – 1 PM. We will serve lunch, have a short presentation, and opportunities for other local organizations to have information about the services they provide. Because we are serving lunch, we ask that you RSVP for the Franklin Lunch & Learn HERE!

Back to School Bashes

HealthPoint is excited to announce we are hosting Back-to-School Bashes at several clinics as part of National Health Center Week. From providing school supplies to children completing well-child exams to offering immunizations and health screenings, these fun events aim to promote overall wellness while emphasizing the crucial role that health centers play in supporting the community. Each event is open to the public and will offer snacks, drinks, activities, and school supplies! See the list of clinics hosting Back-to-School Baskes below, and call to schedule your appointment, or just drop by for fun!

ABC Clinic – August 8, 2023, 8 AM – 6 PM

Hearne Clinic – August 9, 2023, 9 AM – 4 PM

Hempstead Clinic – August 10, 2023, 2 PM – 4 PM

Memorial Clinic – August 8, 2023, 1 PM – 5 PM

Navasota Clinic – August 11, 2023, 10 AM – 12 PM

Rockdale Clinic – August 7, 2023, 8 AM – 6 PM

Somerville Clinic – August 9, 2023, 8 AM – 6 PM

Navigating a Healthy New You

Are you looking for a way to better manage your health, or maybe you are looking for a new career? If either of those sounds like you, then be sure to join us at our BCS Clinic on August 10th from 9 AM – 4 PM. We are hosting a come-and-go event jam-packed with resources to help you live your best life. Our Human Resources and Training departments will be on-site to fast-track applicants and complete assessments. You will have the opportunity to meet our Complex Care Management Team, who can help you manage your chronic conditions such as diabetes, COPD, and high blood pressure. And our on-site Collaborative Care Team can help you make a plan for your behavioral healthcare needs. Additionally, we will have representatives from our Eligibility team to assist you in applying for financial assistance if you qualify. Representatives from our Creekside Dental Clinic and patient-only Pharmacy will also be on-site to answer questions.

Mark your calendars to join us on August 10th from 9 AM – 4 PM at our BCS Clinic!

