Hearne Eagles

Class: 2A Div. I Region: 4

School Colors: Maroon and White

Head Coach: Ricky Sargent

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/27@ Trinity
9/3@ Franklin
9/10New Waverly
9/17@ Snook
9/24@ Holland
10/1Rosebud-Lott*
10/8@ Bruceville-Eddy*
10/15Thrall*
10/29@ Thorndale*
11/5Moody*

2020 RESULTS

8/28TrinityW 27-14
9/11@ HardinW 14-13
9/18Holland*W 21-20
10/2@ Rosebud-Lott*W 41-0
10/6Bruceville-Eddy*W 56-7
10/16@ Thrall*W 25-0
10/30Thorndale*W 42-18
11/6@ Moody*W 45-6
11/13 Bi District Playoffvs GrapelandW 59-14
11/19 Area Playoffvs BeckvilleL 38-41
