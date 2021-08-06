Hearne Eagles
Class: 2A Div. I Region: 4
School Colors: Maroon and White
Head Coach: Ricky Sargent
2021 SCHEDULE
*District Game
|8/27
|@ Trinity
|9/3
|@ Franklin
|9/10
|New Waverly
|9/17
|@ Snook
|9/24
|@ Holland
|10/1
|Rosebud-Lott*
|10/8
|@ Bruceville-Eddy*
|10/15
|Thrall*
|10/29
|@ Thorndale*
|11/5
|Moody*
2020 RESULTS
|8/28
|Trinity
|W 27-14
|9/11
|@ Hardin
|W 14-13
|9/18
|Holland*
|W 21-20
|10/2
|@ Rosebud-Lott*
|W 41-0
|10/6
|Bruceville-Eddy*
|W 56-7
|10/16
|@ Thrall*
|W 25-0
|10/30
|Thorndale*
|W 42-18
|11/6
|@ Moody*
|W 45-6
|11/13 Bi District Playoff
|vs Grapeland
|W 59-14
|11/19 Area Playoff
|vs Beckville
|L 38-41
Hearne High School Sports
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.