Class: 5A Div. II Region: 3 District: 10

School Colors: Dark Green and White

Playoff Appearances: 33

State Championships: 1953, 1980

Head Coach: Rodney Southern (56-24 on 19 years at Huntsville, 129-85 overall)

Assistant Coaches: OC-David Brewer, DC-Scott Schroeder, ST-Corey Parham, OL-Logan Brock, TE-Jason Elliott, RB-Bart Tatum, DB-Trevor Brazil, DL-Chris Smith, DE-Jonathan Goree, LB-Amary del Real

Offense: One Back

Defense: 4-2-5

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/27 Houston Worthing 9/3 Willis 9/10 Kingwood High 9/17 @ C. E. King 9/24 Bryan Rudder* 10/1 @ A&M Consolidated* 10/8 Lamar Consolidated* 10/21 @ Lake Creek* 10/29 Montgomery* 11/4 @ Lamar Fulshear*

2020 RESULTS

10/2 @ Willis W 48-17 10/8 @ Kingwood W 21-0 10/16

2020 REVIEW

KEY LOSSES*

2021 PREVIEW

TOP OFFENSE

TOP DEFENSE

RETURNING STARTERS

OTHER KEY PLAYERS*

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.