Class: 5A Div. II Region: 3 District: 10

School Colors: Dark Green and White

Playoff Appearances: 33

State Championships: 1953, 1980

Head Coach: Rodney Southern (56-24 on 19 years at Huntsville, 129-85 overall)

Assistant Coaches: OC-David Brewer, DC-Scott Schroeder, ST-Corey Parham, OL-Logan Brock, TE-Jason Elliott, RB-Bart Tatum, DB-Trevor Brazil, DL-Chris Smith, DE-Jonathan Goree, LB-Amary del Real

Offense: One Back

Defense: 4-2-5

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/27Houston Worthing
9/3Willis
9/10Kingwood High
9/17@ C. E. King
9/24Bryan Rudder*
10/1@ A&M Consolidated*
10/8Lamar Consolidated*
10/21@ Lake Creek*
10/29Montgomery*
11/4@ Lamar Fulshear*
2020 RESULTS
10/2@ WillisW 48-17
10/8@ KingwoodW 21-0
10/16

2020 REVIEW

KEY LOSSES*

2021 PREVIEW

TOP OFFENSE

TOP DEFENSE

RETURNING STARTERS

OTHER KEY PLAYERS*

