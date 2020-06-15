TROPICAL SATELLITE







PLAN AHEAD

Make plans early and stay tuned to KBTX News 3, KBTX.com, and local radio stations for storm updates.

Monitor storm reports and keep a log of hurricane conditions.

Remember evacuation routes can sometimes be closed up to 20 hours before landfall by gusty winds or flooding.

CHECK SUPPLIES

Be sure your radio has fresh batteries. A radio is a useful source of information in the event that electric power is unavailable.

Stock flashlights and batteries.

Fill your vehicle's gas tank as soon as a hurricane watch is posted, as fuel pumps will not work if electricity is out.

Store non-perishable, packaged foods which will not require preparation or cooking.

Keep clean, air-tight containers to store enough drinking water for everyone in your family (including pets) for several days.