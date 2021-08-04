Iola Bulldogs
9 Consective Playoffs, Confident to do it Again
Class: 2A Div. II Region: 4 District: 13
School Colors: Maroon and White
Playoff Appearances: 19
State Championships: None
Head Coach: Kerry Bamburg (7-12 in 2 seasons at Iola, 36-39 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Colton Maiorka OC / DB, Jaime Timm DC / DL, Jason Jolly ST / OLB, Kenneth Almstedt OL/DL
Offense: Gun T
Defense: 3-4
2021 SCHEDULE
*District Game
|8/27
|@ Thrall
|9/3
|Normangee
|9/10
|Lovelady
|9/17
|Tomball Christian
|9/24
|Snook*
|10/1
|@ Somerville*
|10/8
|Bartlett*
|10/15
|@ Granger
|10/22
|Milano*
|11/5
|@ Burton
2020 RESULTS
|9/11
|@ Lovelady
|L 28-12
|9/18
|vs Burton*
|W 18-7
|9/25
|@ Snook*
|L 42-14
|10/2
|Somerville*
|W 42-36
|10/9
|@ Bartlett*
|W 49-18
|10/16
|Granger*
|L 43-16
|10/23
|@ Milano*
|W 51-13
|11/14 Bi District Playoff
|vs Eldorado
|L 51-44
2020 REVIEW
The year was challenging making it through COVID and finishing the season. The highlight was beating Burton at home and making it the the 1st Round of Playoffs.
2021 PREVIEW
The 2021 Bulldogs are excited and looking forward to the upcoming season. The Bulldogs are coming off of their 9th consecutive playoff experience. We excel in our discipline and toughness and will work to improve out OL/DL Play.
We’ll need to stay competitive week to week. Our toughest game will be versus Somerville but most looking forward to the rematch with Snook.
We expect to the make to the District Championship and move on to win State.
TOP OFFENSE
QB Brian Crosby - Toughness, competitor.
WR/DB Philip England - Height, hands, play in space.
Clayton Stafford - Versatility, leadership.
Coy Elliott - Toughness, competitor
