The American Institute for Public Service created the Jefferson Awards in 1972, honoring those who have dedicated time to public service. Since 2004, select local citizens have been honored with Jefferson Awards for their outstanding public service in our community.

For information on the history of the American Institute for Public Service or the national Jefferson Awards, log on to www.jeffersonawards.org

2020 Jefferson Award Recipients Mary Jo Prince, Shannon Long, Jeanette Phariss, Marsha Kocurek

2019 Jefferson Award Recipients Sheree Boegner, Mildred Davis, Dr. Tom King, Daniel Hernandez

2017 Jefferson Award Recipients Roy Lopez, Jarvis Parsons, Gloria Kennard, Clifford Hunter

2016 Jefferson Award Recipients Maggie and Harper Cunningham, Alma Villarreal, Stephanie Sale, David Ruesink

2015 Jefferson Award Recipients Judy LeUnes, Anne Hazen, Steven Steele, Joyce Nies & Peter Witt

2014 Jefferson Award Recipients Melanie DeAeth, Jerry Gritter, Jason James, Carol Wagner

2013 Jefferson Award Recipients Nettie Clay, Tedi Ellison, Barron Hobbs, Lylabeth King

2012 Jefferson Award Recipients Nancy Berry, Ann Boney, Bea Cephas, Ben Downs

2011 Jefferson Award Recipients Gerry Hince, Omer Jenkins, Mary Mattingly, Ron Schmidt

2010 Jefferson Award Recipients Penny Beaumont, Travis Bryan, Jr., Ronnie Jackson, Scott Simpson

2009 Jefferson Award Recipients Mary Broussard, Debbie Eller, Dan & Margaret O’Quinn, Robert Smith

2008 Jefferson Award Recipients Ann Wiatt, Mary "Mike" Hatcher", Rusleen Maurice, Eloise Bingham

2007 Jefferson Award Recipients Emily Staples, Kim Schams, Marilyn Austin, Debbie Andrick, Jim Stegall

2006 Jefferson Award Recipients Reba Ragsdale, Shelly Stover, Lester Banks, Dr. Bill Birdwell

2005 Jefferson Award Recipients Mell Pruit, Ethel Clark, Audra D. Smith, Dr. Alice Blue-McLendon

2004 Jefferson Award Recipients Bill A. Erwin, Samuel Sharp, Lauren Lucas, William “Bubba” Moore, Jr.