Television Marketing

979-846-7777 | advertise@kbtx.com

KBTX Media captures a wide, local television audience. This includes locally produced news content to a full assortment of highly rated syndicated and network programming.

KBTX Media can help deliver your unique business message to your future customers on KBTX and The CW8 Aggieland. Our seasoned staff of marketing experts will help devise a marketing plan for virtually any advertising budget using a custom message produced by the award-winning KBTX Media Creative Services team. We offer the #1 Rated Local News, CBS and CW network programming, in addition to sports programming such as SEC Football, NFL Football, March Madness, and Local High School Sports - programming guaranteed to help your business reach a captive audience.

KBTX-TV 3

KBTX, a CBS Affiliate, is the only full-power network affiliate in this region covering the Brazos Valley and the surrounding 12 county area. With studios based in Bryan, TX, KBTX is home of KBTX News 3 HD, and KBTX.com. The station is owned by Gray Television, based in Atlanta, Georgia.

The CW8 Aggieland

CW8 Aggieland carries the CW Television Network which consists of multiple highly rated prime time programs geared towards women 18-35.

Digital Marketing

KBTX Media offers a suite of digital products which can be custom tailored to meet your advertising plan and budget.

KBTX has been the trusted news source for the Brazos Valley for over 60 years and during that time has helped countless local businesses advertise to their potential customers on television. Your business can rely on our seasoned sales team to take your message into the digital age. As an official Google Premiere Partner, we’re doing more for our advertising partners than ever before! Creating mobile-friendly websites, enhancing mobile search options, and maximizing visibility…Reaching your customers wherever they are, in any format!

KBTX.com

Reach thousands of viewers with display or video ads on our region’s highest viewed news website. Interactive ads and premium placement available.

Website Development

Your website is a direct reflection of your business. Convert your website visitors into customers! All packages include: Full Content Creation, Responsive Design, Google Analytics, Site Search, Content Development, Social Media Links, Google XML Sitemap, Google Maps, WordPress CMS.

Mobile Search

People expect information immediately, which has changed the landscape of what’s possible directly from a Google search page. 70% of mobile searches lead to an action within the hour – put your business directly in front of users searching for your product or service from their mobile device!

Search Engine Optimization

Search Engine Optimization is the ONGOING process of getting traffic from the organic (non-paid) search results on search engines such as Google, Yahoo, and Bing. SEO is not a one-size fits all solution. The size of a business/website, the industry and the location will dictate what plan is best.

Pay-Per-Click

Your ad appears on the first page of search engines when people search for keywords that are associated with your business. You are only charged when someone clicks your ad. Set your budget and let our Google Ad Words and Bing certified specialists manage your campaign to get you the most cost efficient clicks!

Audience Targeting

Reach your specific customer with display or video ads online. Choose any geography, demographic, behavior, or specific location to target.

Social Content Development / Advertising

Let us create original engaging content and amplify posts to ensure the greatest reach. Then put your ads on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram and target by keyword, geography, gender, age, career, income, hobbies, behavior, and interests.

Acquisition Email Marketing

Reach your business’s prospective in-market customers by leveraging geographic, demographic, and behavioral parameters. We’ll provide compelling creative, strong subject lines and calls to action.

YouTube Advertising

Market to your target audience on the second largest search engine in the world. And you only pay for COMPLETED views!

Over the Top Video (OTT)

Over the Top Video (OTT) is video content transported from a video provider to a connected television over the Internet outside the closed networks of telecom and cable providers. Now you can play your local non-skippable ads exclusively on these connected televisions!

The Weather Channel

(Exclusive Partner)

Reach your audience during specific weather events! Not only can we target by location, age, and gender – but we can serve a specific ad on a rainy vs a sunny day!