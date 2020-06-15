Thank you for choosing KBTX.com as your online source for the latest news, weather and sports. KBTX News 3 and KBTX.com strive to bring you the most accurate and up-to-date information, available 24-hours a day, and this would not be possible without the continued feedback received by viewers like you. With that in mind, please feel free to contact any department or individual with any question or comment at any time.

Newsroom Hotline: (979) 268-1497

KBTX-TV/DT Channel 3

4141 E. 29th StreetBryan, TX 77802

Phone: (979) 846-7777

Fax: (979) 846-1490

News Fax: (979) 846-1888

Questions/Comments about closed captioning? CLICK HERE

To purchase a copy of a news segment CLICK HERE

Advertise with Us advertise@kbtx.com

News news@kbtx.com

Weather weather@kbtx.com

Sports sports@kbtx.com

Administration

Lori Bruffett - VP/General Manager Email

Josh Gorbutt - News Director Email

Kejuan Brown - News Operations Manager Email

Stacy Colvin Station - Operations Manager Email

Paul Durbin - Promotions Director Email

Steve Carmack - Creative Services Director Email

Sandy Stephens - Office Manager Email

Gerald Keller - Chief Engineer Email