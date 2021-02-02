Every February, for the past 57 years, we’ve celebrated American Heart Month, a time when the nation turns its attention to the critical need to keep families free from heart disease. Raising awareness has never been more urgent as cardiovascular diseases stop 18.6 million hearts across the globe each year. In fact, 1 in 3 women will lose their life to heart disease and stroke — and One is Too Many. Our message is needed now more than ever, as COVID-19 disproportionately claims the lives of people with a history of heart disease and stroke.

It’s no longer just about wearing red; it’s no longer just about sharing heart health facts. It’s about making a commitment to stand together and take charge of your own heart health as well as the health of those you can’t bear to live without. Making a commitment to your health isn’t something you have to do alone either, so grab a friend or a family member and make a Go Red Healthy Behavior Commitment today.