Lake Creek Lions

3 year old Program seeing early success

Class: 5A Div. II Region: 3 District: 10

School Colors: Navy blue and gold

Playoff Appearances: None

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Pat Kennedy (10-11 in 3 seasons)

Offense: Spread

Defense: Multiple

2021 SCHEDULE

* District Game

8/20 New Caney 8/27 @ Dayton 9/2 Porter 9/10 Sealy 9/16 @ Morton Ranch 9/24 Fulshear* 10/1 @ Rudder* 10/4 A&M Consolidated* 10/16 @ Lamar Consolidated* 10/21 Huntsville* 11/5 @ Montgomery

2020 RESULTS

9/26 Dayton W 77-21 10/2 @ Porter L 33-21 10/8 Fort Bend Travis (Richmond) W 30-29 10/16 Legacy School of Sports Science (Spring) W 42-7 10/23 @ Fulshear* W 39-7 10/30 Rudder* W 61-25 11/6 @ A&M Consolidated* L 42-28 11/12 Lamar Consolidated* W 46-0 11/20 @ Huntsville L 49-14 12/4 Montgomery L 34-7 12/11 Bi District Playoff Texas (Texarkana) L 37-7

2020 REVIEW

Lions saw some success in their third year of the program at a new school, finishing 6-5 on the season and making it to the first round of playoffs despite an abundant amount of injuries at the tail end of the season.

KEY LOSSES

Chance Niesner - Colgate

Dayeton Sweeting - Blinn

Zach Downs - Concordia

2021 PREVIEW

This year’s receiving corp is young but good. The team has great senior leadership and if they can improve their depth coach fully expects to make playoffs again this year going 2 rounds deep with an 8-4 season record.

TOP OFFENSE

RB Justin Freeney, Senior, 5′9, 175lbs - 1st Team All District

OL Cullen Lenamon, Senior, 6′, 205lbs - 2 time All District

WR Sam Lee - 2nd Team

QB Cade Tessier

TOP DEFENSE

Nic Colosimo - 3 year starter

