Lake Creek Lions
3 year old Program seeing early success
Class: 5A Div. II Region: 3 District: 10
School Colors: Navy blue and gold
Playoff Appearances: None
State Championships: None
Head Coach: Pat Kennedy (10-11 in 3 seasons)
Offense: Spread
Defense: Multiple
2021 SCHEDULE
* District Game
|8/20
|New Caney
|8/27
|@ Dayton
|9/2
|Porter
|9/10
|Sealy
|9/16
|@ Morton Ranch
|9/24
|Fulshear*
|10/1
|@ Rudder*
|10/4
|A&M Consolidated*
|10/16
|@ Lamar Consolidated*
|10/21
|Huntsville*
|11/5
|@ Montgomery
2020 RESULTS
|9/26
|Dayton
|W 77-21
|10/2
|@ Porter
|L 33-21
|10/8
|Fort Bend Travis (Richmond)
|W 30-29
|10/16
|Legacy School of Sports Science (Spring)
|W 42-7
|10/23
|@ Fulshear*
|W 39-7
|10/30
|Rudder*
|W 61-25
|11/6
|@ A&M Consolidated*
|L 42-28
|11/12
|Lamar Consolidated*
|W 46-0
|11/20
|@ Huntsville
|L 49-14
|12/4
|Montgomery
|L 34-7
|12/11 Bi District Playoff
|Texas (Texarkana)
|L 37-7
2020 REVIEW
Lions saw some success in their third year of the program at a new school, finishing 6-5 on the season and making it to the first round of playoffs despite an abundant amount of injuries at the tail end of the season.
KEY LOSSES
Chance Niesner - Colgate
Dayeton Sweeting - Blinn
Zach Downs - Concordia
2021 PREVIEW
This year’s receiving corp is young but good. The team has great senior leadership and if they can improve their depth coach fully expects to make playoffs again this year going 2 rounds deep with an 8-4 season record.
TOP OFFENSE
RB Justin Freeney, Senior, 5′9, 175lbs - 1st Team All District
OL Cullen Lenamon, Senior, 6′, 205lbs - 2 time All District
WR Sam Lee - 2nd Team
QB Cade Tessier
TOP DEFENSE
Nic Colosimo - 3 year starter
