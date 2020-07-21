Join our VIP Text List! Text message AGGIE to 36000 to stay in the know about sales, special events, and more!

At Learning Express Toys, we aim to provide our customers with a lively, interactive shopping experience that delights the young and the young at heart. We take great pride in calling ourselves a “Neighborhood Toy Store” because we are just that - a hub of activity, a meeting spot for friends and neighbors, a place where we get to know you and your children by name. On any given day of the week, you’ll find us doing what we do best: Just playing around. Stop by and we’re sure to be demoing games (have we showed you how to play Spot It yet?), riding around on Plasma Cars, and providing a friendly, hands-on atmosphere for all.

Address: 1505 University Drive East Suite #130 | College Station, TX 77840

Phone: 979-234-9000

Website: https://learningexpress.com/stores/college-station/

Hours:

Sunday Closed

Monday 10:00am - 5:00pm

Tuesday 10:00am - 5:00pm

Wednesday 10:00am - 5:00pm

Thursday 10:00am - 5:00pm

Friday 10:00am - 5:00pm

Saturday 10:00am - 5:00pm