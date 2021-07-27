Class: 2A Div. I Region: 3 District: 9
School Colors: Blue and White
Playoff Appearances: 15
State Championships: None
Head Coach: Jeremy Colvert (30-27 in 5 seasons)
Assistant Coaches: Jesse House, Robert Gail, Matt Kirschner, Jim O’Neal
Offense: Multiple Spread
Defense: Multiple Odd Front
2021 SCHEDULE
*District Game
|8/27
|@ Rosebud-Lott
|9/3
|Dawson
|9/10
|@ Somerville
|9/17
|Bruceville-Eddy
|9/24
|@ Cayuga*
|10/8
|Normangee*
|10/15
|Alto*
|10/22
|@ Groveton*
|10/29
|Grapeland*
|11/5
|@ Centerville*
2020 RESULTS
|8/28
|Rosebud-Lott
|W 49-34
|9/4
|@ Dawson
|L 55-34
|9/11
|Somerville
|W 30-29
|9/18
|vs Hamilton
|W 40-22
|10/2
|Centerville*
|W 44-14
|10/9
|@ Normangee*
|L 47-16
|10/16
|@ Alto*
|W 30-8
|10/23
|Groveton*
|L 22-14
|10/30
|@ Grapeland*
|W 30-8
|11/12 District Playoff
|vs Thorndale
|W 40-34
|11/19 Area Playoff
|@ Timpson
|L 47-14
2020 REVIEW
Highlight of last year was defeating Centerville 44-14. This is the 1st time Leon has beaten Centerville in over a decade.
It was challenging getting the kids back into the swing of things after being off for so long due to COVID. It took some time to adapt to all the new protocols and procedures.
KEY LOSSES
Tyson Cornett - Trinity University
2021 PREVIEW
Expectations NEVER change for us...1. Make the Playoffs 2. Win District 3. Play over Thanksgiving
We may not be as strong as we were last year as we have some voids to fill left by our seniors. We’re going to have to rely on several younger athletes and depending on how quickly they can understand and perform in their new roles will determine the outcome of the season. It’s a good year for us to get several kids some quality playing time and if we can put it all together by district, we could have a shot at the playoffs.
TOP OFFENSE
RB Luis Guillen
WR Tito Gonzalez
TE/H Nate Pedigo
OL Trey Weiler
OL Aaron Graham
TOP DEFENSE
LB Luis Guillen
DE Myles Mendoza
NT Aaron Graham
DE Nate Pedigo
RETURNING STARTERS
OL/DL Aaron Graham, Junior
OL/DL Trey Weiler, Senior
OL/DL Callan Shrode, Senior
WR/SEC Tito Gonzalez, Senior
RB/LB Luis Guillen, Senior
H/DE Myles Mendoza, Senior
H/DE Nate Pedigo, Junior
RB/SEC Jose Monsibais, Senior
OTHER KEY PLAYERS
OL/DL Josh Anderson, Junior
WR/SEC Jairo Rodriguez, Senior
WR/SEC Taylor Evans, Sophomore