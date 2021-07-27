Class: 2A Div. I Region: 3 District: 9

School Colors: Blue and White

Playoff Appearances: 15

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Jeremy Colvert (30-27 in 5 seasons)

Assistant Coaches: Jesse House, Robert Gail, Matt Kirschner, Jim O’Neal

Offense: Multiple Spread

Defense: Multiple Odd Front

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/27 @ Rosebud-Lott 9/3 Dawson 9/10 @ Somerville 9/17 Bruceville-Eddy 9/24 @ Cayuga* 10/8 Normangee* 10/15 Alto* 10/22 @ Groveton* 10/29 Grapeland* 11/5 @ Centerville*

2020 RESULTS

8/28 Rosebud-Lott W 49-34 9/4 @ Dawson L 55-34 9/11 Somerville W 30-29 9/18 vs Hamilton W 40-22 10/2 Centerville* W 44-14 10/9 @ Normangee* L 47-16 10/16 @ Alto* W 30-8 10/23 Groveton* L 22-14 10/30 @ Grapeland* W 30-8 11/12 District Playoff vs Thorndale W 40-34 11/19 Area Playoff @ Timpson L 47-14

2020 REVIEW

Highlight of last year was defeating Centerville 44-14. This is the 1st time Leon has beaten Centerville in over a decade.

It was challenging getting the kids back into the swing of things after being off for so long due to COVID. It took some time to adapt to all the new protocols and procedures.

KEY LOSSES

Tyson Cornett - Trinity University

2021 PREVIEW

Expectations NEVER change for us...1. Make the Playoffs 2. Win District 3. Play over Thanksgiving

We may not be as strong as we were last year as we have some voids to fill left by our seniors. We’re going to have to rely on several younger athletes and depending on how quickly they can understand and perform in their new roles will determine the outcome of the season. It’s a good year for us to get several kids some quality playing time and if we can put it all together by district, we could have a shot at the playoffs.

TOP OFFENSE

RB Luis Guillen

WR Tito Gonzalez

TE/H Nate Pedigo

OL Trey Weiler

OL Aaron Graham

TOP DEFENSE

LB Luis Guillen

DE Myles Mendoza

NT Aaron Graham

DE Nate Pedigo

RETURNING STARTERS

OL/DL Aaron Graham, Junior

OL/DL Trey Weiler, Senior

OL/DL Callan Shrode, Senior

WR/SEC Tito Gonzalez, Senior

RB/LB Luis Guillen, Senior

H/DE Myles Mendoza, Senior

H/DE Nate Pedigo, Junior

RB/SEC Jose Monsibais, Senior

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

OL/DL Josh Anderson, Junior

WR/SEC Jairo Rodriguez, Senior

WR/SEC Taylor Evans, Sophomore