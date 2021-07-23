Lexington Eagles
Explosive Offense with a Tough Schedule
Class: 3A Div. II Region: 2 District: 8
School Colors: Green and Gold
Playoff Appearances: 19 (33-18)
State Championships: None
Head Coach: Kirk Muhl (34-25 in 5 seasons at Lexington)
Assistant Coaches: B.L. Miller, Chris Koester, Royce Rodriguez, Josh Murray, Courtney Ward, Michael Hobbs, Todd Polvado
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-2-5
2021 SCHEDULE
* District Game
|8/12
|@ Bosqueville
|8/27
|@ West
|9/3
|Thrall
|9/10
|@ Rockdale
|9/17
|Marlin
|10/8
|@ Riesel*
|10/15
|Rogers*
|10/22
|@ Florence*
|10/25
|Buffalo*
|11/5
|@ Clifton*
2020 Results
|8/28
|West
|W 25-14
|9/4
|@ Thrall
|W 35-6
|9/11
|Rockdale
|W 35-34
|9/25
|@ Franklin*
|L 49-14
|10/9
|Riesel*
|W 42-7
|10/16
|@ Rogers*
|L 33-27
|10/23
|Florence*
|W 13-7
|10/30
|@ Buffalo*
|L 38-37
|11/6
|Clifton*
|W 47-12
|11/13 Bi-District Playoff
|East Bernard
|W 7-0 (2OT)
|11/20 Area Playoff
|Taft
|W 28-0
|11/27 Regional Playoff
|Franklin
|L 40-7
2020 REVIEW
Dealing with COVID restrictions and contact tracing was the most challenging. The team was able to go 8-4 overall, losing against Franklin in the Regional semi-finals.
2021 PREVIEW
The 2021 year is promising to be a good year. Offensively we should be explosive. Defensively we will need some kids to step up to play the LB’s. If we can solidify those positions we will be good on the defensive side. We expect to contend for a district title and make a deep playoff run.
TOP OFFENSE
Jarred Kerr, Senior - Dynamic play maker, D1 athlete.
Daylon Washington, Junior - Good hands, fast in the open field.
Sheldon Springer, Senior - QB throws the ball well.
Kaden Schimank, Senior - OT started since he was a freshman, very consistent, great pad level.
TOP DEFENSE
Jarred Kerr, Senior - Can play both the run and pass, physical tackler.
Preston McMillan, Junior - MLB strong tackler, moves well.
Kaden Schimank, Senior - DE anchors the DL.
Devin Jackson, Senior - DT fast and quick.
OTHER KEY PLAYERS
FS Caden Huckabay, Senior
DT Pancho Nava, Junior
WR Evan Patschke, Senior
WR Kasen Bayer, Senior
WR Daylon Washington, Junior
OG Pancho Nava, Junior
OT Zach White, Senior
LB Da’Qualyn Williams, Senior
SS Cole Huddelston, Senior