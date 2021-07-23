Lexington Eagles

Explosive Offense with a Tough Schedule

Class: 3A Div. II Region: 2 District: 8

School Colors: Green and Gold

Playoff Appearances: 19 (33-18)

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Kirk Muhl (34-25 in 5 seasons at Lexington)

Assistant Coaches: B.L. Miller, Chris Koester, Royce Rodriguez, Josh Murray, Courtney Ward, Michael Hobbs, Todd Polvado

Offense: Spread

Defense: 4-2-5

2021 SCHEDULE

* District Game

8/12 @ Bosqueville 8/27 @ West 9/3 Thrall 9/10 @ Rockdale 9/17 Marlin 10/8 @ Riesel* 10/15 Rogers* 10/22 @ Florence* 10/25 Buffalo* 11/5 @ Clifton*

2020 Results

8/28 West W 25-14 9/4 @ Thrall W 35-6 9/11 Rockdale W 35-34 9/25 @ Franklin* L 49-14 10/9 Riesel* W 42-7 10/16 @ Rogers* L 33-27 10/23 Florence* W 13-7 10/30 @ Buffalo* L 38-37 11/6 Clifton* W 47-12 11/13 Bi-District Playoff East Bernard W 7-0 (2OT) 11/20 Area Playoff Taft W 28-0 11/27 Regional Playoff Franklin L 40-7

2020 REVIEW

Dealing with COVID restrictions and contact tracing was the most challenging. The team was able to go 8-4 overall, losing against Franklin in the Regional semi-finals.

2021 PREVIEW

The 2021 year is promising to be a good year. Offensively we should be explosive. Defensively we will need some kids to step up to play the LB’s. If we can solidify those positions we will be good on the defensive side. We expect to contend for a district title and make a deep playoff run.

TOP OFFENSE

Jarred Kerr, Senior - Dynamic play maker, D1 athlete.

Daylon Washington, Junior - Good hands, fast in the open field.

Sheldon Springer, Senior - QB throws the ball well.

Kaden Schimank, Senior - OT started since he was a freshman, very consistent, great pad level.

TOP DEFENSE

Jarred Kerr, Senior - Can play both the run and pass, physical tackler.

Preston McMillan, Junior - MLB strong tackler, moves well.

Kaden Schimank, Senior - DE anchors the DL.

Devin Jackson, Senior - DT fast and quick.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

FS Caden Huckabay, Senior

DT Pancho Nava, Junior

WR Evan Patschke, Senior

WR Kasen Bayer, Senior

WR Daylon Washington, Junior

OG Pancho Nava, Junior

OT Zach White, Senior

LB Da’Qualyn Williams, Senior

SS Cole Huddelston, Senior