Madisonville Mustangs

Class: 4A Div. II Region: 2 District: 10

School Colors: Red, White, and Blue

Playoff Appearances: 22

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Russell Urbantke (5-15 in 2 years)

Assistant Coaches: Danny Mitchell, Heath Brittain, Joey Renner, Anthony Campbell, Brad Taylor, Trae Poe, Sean McKinney, Adam Borgfeld, Chris Whaley, Tyler Welsh, Derek Watson, James Croley

Offense: Spread

Defense: 3-4

2021 SCHEDULE

Madisonville Mustangs Schedule (Madisonville Mustangs)

2020 RESULTS

*District Game

8/29 @ Diboll W 49-20 9/4 Liberty L 23-10 9/11 Teague W 24-7 9/18 @ Lorena L 56-25 9/25 Livingston L 21-16 10/9 Shepherd* W 28-0 10/16 @ Rusk* L 37-29 10/23 Center* L 48-10 10/30 @ Carthage L 56-0 11/6 Jasper L 41-6

2020 REVIEW

Tough year made tougher by playing Center, Carthage, and Jasper 3 straight weeks in a row.

KEY LOSSES

Armando Juarez- Sterling College

Jertavious Brown- Sterling College

2021 PREVIEW

A lot of experience coming back on both sides of the ball. We will need a QB to step up and take control of the offense that has 8 returning starters.

Our biggest impact player will be Jeramiah Burns but overall the team has great speed and experience. We’ll need to improve our pass rush and pass protection.

We’re really looking forward to seeing the experience propel us into the playoffs this year.

TOP OFFENSE

Jeramiah Burns - Explosive player with the ball in his hands.

Devin Wheaton - Track speed and has become an experienced route runner.

Xzavier Whaley - Patient RB that knows how to finish a run.

Doug’kyrn Johnson - Physical WR who is very sure handed.

TOP DEFENSE

Ronnie Mosley- Potential to be a lockdown corner who is not afraid to be physical.

Ronaldo Willis- DE who is very athletic for a big guy and has long arms to help defeat blocks.

Jeramiah Burns- Physical safety who is also excellent against the pass with 6 INT last year as a freshman.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.