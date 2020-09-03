We are an innovative new boutique fitness destination concept fusing together the highest quality of customer service, attention to detail, and hospitality, with the most advanced strength training & cardio equipment and the very best of custom-tailored one-on-one personal training in the Brazos Valley. We offer our community traditional full access membership options as well as the very best in award winning personal fitness and well-being training services.

Address: 1411 Wellborn Road, Suite 300 | College Station, TX 77840

Phone: 979-999-1820

Website: https://www.marethousefitness.com/