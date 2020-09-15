When math makes sense, kids leap way ahead – whether they started out far behind or already ahead in math. Our formula for teaching kids math, the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the way kids learn math for over a decade across 1,000+ centers in the US and Canada:

We know how to teach your child math. Our specially trained math instructors will teach your child how to understand math in an individual setting – our unique approach enables us to effectively explain math concepts and lend a helping hand to every student. Our tutors foster a caring, encouraging environment that helps kids thrive and learn!

We pinpoint your child’s learning needs, meet them where they are, and take them where they need to go.Mathnasium instructors use our unique assessment process to determine (with great accuracy) exactly what each child knows and what they need to learn. Next, we design a customized learning plan for teaching the concepts the student needs to master. It doesn’t stop there – our encouraging instructors continually check progress along the way to make sure kids truly understand and retain the concepts we’ve taught. The results are transformative – kids will see measurable changes in attitude, confidence, and school progress.

We will help your child overcome homework frustration.Our instructors will also set aside time to provide homework help. We help kids understand the homework assignment so they feel better prepared to complete the work at home – underscoring their understanding of concepts and transforming homework frustration into a welcome challenge.

Covid-19 Update – Center is Now Open!

Our Center is open in compliance with CDC & State guidelines. Sessions will be scheduled to maintain the proper distance between students. We will also be keeping the online learning platform as a permanent part of our program.

Recent Studies are showing that this crisis is going to dramatically impact children’s math skills and in many cases cost them an entire year of progress. We still have space available and we are offering a FREE Assessment and Orientation Session to see how this program can work for you.