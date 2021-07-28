Milano Eagles

Big Junior Class leading the way

Class: 2A Div. II Region: 4 District: 13

School Colors: Maroon and Gold

Playoff Appearances: 11

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Nicholas Morehead (1st year as Head Coach)

Assistant Coaches: Lee Essman, Ryan Warner,T y Nixon, Sheldon Pottorff, Connor Marshall

Offense: Multiple

Defense: Split

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/27 Valley Mills 9/3 @ Alpha Omega Academy 9/10 Bremond 9/17 Thorndale 9/24 Somerville* 10/1 @ Bartlett* 10/8 Granger* 10/22 @ Iola* 10/29 Burton 11/5 @ Snook*

2020 RESULTS

8/28 vs Valley Mills W 35-13 9/4 Marlin L 21-0 9/11 @ Bremond L 43-0 9/18 Snook* L 22-7 10/2 Bartlett* W 24-6 10/9 Granger* L 43-13 10/23 Iola* L 51-13 10/28 @ Burton* L 56-6 11/2 @ Somerville* L 62-0

2020 REVIEW

Highlight of last season was our lone district win versus Bartlett. We had a tough time those last four district games, we were really banged up and short handed with only 13 healthy guys for those final four.

2021 PREVIEW

We have a big junior class that got a lot of experience last year as sophomores. We have several guys that are going to be able to carry the ball to spread it around, some height at receiver, and a big athletic quarterback coming back in Todd.

Leadership is where we need to improve. As I mentioned, we were very young at the end of last year and we need those younger guys with experience as well as the seniors we have to step up and become leaders of this football team.

We are depending on our offensive line led by Storey and Ferrell to carry us to where we need to go. We are also looking for Jayce Todd to make a huge impact on the offense now that he is older and has gotten more experience at the QB position. Defensively, LB’s Gordon, Grimes, and Vazquez will lead the defense.

We are going to have a better year in 2021. We have almost everybody back from what we had at the end of the year and numbers are up. We’ll have around 40 guys come out for football this year, so that will benefit us greatly. We are expecting to be back in the playoffs this year after missing out the last two years.

TOP OFFENSE

QB Jayce Todd, Junior

RB Chris Vazquez, Junior

WR Weston Avrett, Senior

OT Greg Storey, Sophomore

OT Layne Ferrell, Junior

TOP DEFENSE

DE Marco Mederos, Junior

SS Chris Vazquez, Junior

LB Ethan Gordon, Junior

LB Nick Grimes, Senior

LB Alan Maldanado, Junior

RETURNING STARTERS

LB Nick Grimes, Senior, 5′10″ 195lbs

WR/DB Weston Avrett, Senior, 6′5″, 150lbs

LB Ethan Gordon, Junior, 5′9″, 185lbs

QB/DB Jayce Todd, Junior, 6′4″, 190lbs

LB Alan Maldanado, Junior, 5′7″, 140lbs

RB/LB Chris Vazquez, Junior, 5′11″, 175lbs

OL Layne Ferrell, Junior, 5′10″, 250lbs

OL Greg Storey, Sophomore, 6′1″, 290lbs

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

OL/DL Marco Mederos, Junior, 6′2″ 185lbs

OL/DL Irvin Juarez, Junior, 6′0″, 190lbs

TE/DL Ryan Tate, Junior, 6′2″, 175lbs

Nicholas Morehead, 1st year as Head Coach (Milano Eagles)

Milano Eagles High School Sports See all recent News and Sports Stories related to Milano High School

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.