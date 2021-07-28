Milano Eagles
Big Junior Class leading the way
Class: 2A Div. II Region: 4 District: 13
School Colors: Maroon and Gold
Playoff Appearances: 11
State Championships: None
Head Coach: Nicholas Morehead (1st year as Head Coach)
Assistant Coaches: Lee Essman, Ryan Warner,T y Nixon, Sheldon Pottorff, Connor Marshall
Offense: Multiple
Defense: Split
2021 SCHEDULE
*District Game
|8/27
|Valley Mills
|9/3
|@ Alpha Omega Academy
|9/10
|Bremond
|9/17
|Thorndale
|9/24
|Somerville*
|10/1
|@ Bartlett*
|10/8
|Granger*
|10/22
|@ Iola*
|10/29
|Burton
|11/5
|@ Snook*
2020 RESULTS
|8/28
|vs Valley Mills
|W 35-13
|9/4
|Marlin
|L 21-0
|9/11
|@ Bremond
|L 43-0
|9/18
|Snook*
|L 22-7
|10/2
|Bartlett*
|W 24-6
|10/9
|Granger*
|L 43-13
|10/23
|Iola*
|L 51-13
|10/28
|@ Burton*
|L 56-6
|11/2
|@ Somerville*
|L 62-0
2020 REVIEW
Highlight of last season was our lone district win versus Bartlett. We had a tough time those last four district games, we were really banged up and short handed with only 13 healthy guys for those final four.
2021 PREVIEW
We have a big junior class that got a lot of experience last year as sophomores. We have several guys that are going to be able to carry the ball to spread it around, some height at receiver, and a big athletic quarterback coming back in Todd.
Leadership is where we need to improve. As I mentioned, we were very young at the end of last year and we need those younger guys with experience as well as the seniors we have to step up and become leaders of this football team.
We are depending on our offensive line led by Storey and Ferrell to carry us to where we need to go. We are also looking for Jayce Todd to make a huge impact on the offense now that he is older and has gotten more experience at the QB position. Defensively, LB’s Gordon, Grimes, and Vazquez will lead the defense.
We are going to have a better year in 2021. We have almost everybody back from what we had at the end of the year and numbers are up. We’ll have around 40 guys come out for football this year, so that will benefit us greatly. We are expecting to be back in the playoffs this year after missing out the last two years.
TOP OFFENSE
QB Jayce Todd, Junior
RB Chris Vazquez, Junior
WR Weston Avrett, Senior
OT Greg Storey, Sophomore
OT Layne Ferrell, Junior
TOP DEFENSE
DE Marco Mederos, Junior
SS Chris Vazquez, Junior
LB Ethan Gordon, Junior
LB Nick Grimes, Senior
LB Alan Maldanado, Junior
RETURNING STARTERS
LB Nick Grimes, Senior, 5′10″ 195lbs
WR/DB Weston Avrett, Senior, 6′5″, 150lbs
LB Ethan Gordon, Junior, 5′9″, 185lbs
QB/DB Jayce Todd, Junior, 6′4″, 190lbs
LB Alan Maldanado, Junior, 5′7″, 140lbs
RB/LB Chris Vazquez, Junior, 5′11″, 175lbs
OL Layne Ferrell, Junior, 5′10″, 250lbs
OL Greg Storey, Sophomore, 6′1″, 290lbs
OTHER KEY PLAYERS
OL/DL Marco Mederos, Junior, 6′2″ 185lbs
OL/DL Irvin Juarez, Junior, 6′0″, 190lbs
TE/DL Ryan Tate, Junior, 6′2″, 175lbs
Milano Eagles High School Sports
