Montgomery Bears
Class: 5A Div. II Region: 2 District: 10
School Colors: Purple and Gold
Playoff Appearances: 17
State Championships: None
Head Coach: John Bolfing (103-70 in 24 years at Montgomery, 151-110 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Grant Cooper - OC, Sam Oelschlegel - DC, Slade Griffith, Rhett Gresham, Geoff Pilcher, James Glaspie, Matt Monk, Chris Morris, Ramsey Wright
Offense: Multiple
Defense: 50
2021 SCHEDULE
*District Game
|8/28
|@ New Caney Porter
|9/3
|Dayton
|9/9
|Beaumont United
|9/23
|Oak Ridge
|9/30
|@ Fulshear*
|10/8
|Rudder*
|10/15
|@ A&M Consolidated
|10/22
|Lamar Consolidated*
|10/29
|@ Huntsville*
|11/5
|Lake Creek*
2020 RESULTS
|9/25
|Porter
|L 22-21
|10/2
|@ Dayton
|W 36-14
|10/9
|Crosby
|L 55-52
|10/15
|@ Oak Ridge
|W 38-13
|10/29
|Fulshear*
|W 42-26
|11/6
|@ Rudder*
|W 49-22
|11/13
|A&M Consolidated*
|W 38-14
|11/20
|@ Lamar Consolidated*
|W 42-31
|11/27
|Huntsville*
|L 25-13
|12/4
|@ Lake Creek*
|W 34-7
|12/11 Bi-District Playoff
|Whitehouse
|W 38-31
|12/18 Area Playoff
|vs Fort Bend Marshall
|L 48-28
2020 REVIEW
The highlight of the season was our Bi-District win over Whitehouse.
Our last few games of district play versus A&M Consolidated, Huntsville and Lake Creek were very challenging, all were playoff teams from our district.
KEY LOSSES
Dalton Merryman - Tarleton State
Adavion Johnson - Eastern New Mexico
Tre Harden - Blinn
Jacob Sandegren - Missouri Southern
Josiah Gaetani - Mt. Marty
Cameron Middleton - Mt. Marty
Trey Terna - Southwestern
Triston Johnson - Texas Lutheran
Zach Anderson - Texas Lutheran
2021 PREVIEW
I feel like we will be very similar to last season. Offensively we should be very solid, but will need to improve on OL. Defensively, the middle part of our defense including NG, LB and Safety are strong going into this year. We will need to improve on the DL and CB. We do not have a great deal of depth so staying healthy is a must.
I feel like our district will be very competitive. Our non-district schedule is challenging with Porter, Beaumont United and Oak Ridge. I think the A&M Consolidated and Huntsville games will both be equally tough. I expect us to contend for the district title, I believe we have the players to compete against everyone in our district. I am looking most forward to our first game against Porter just to see where we are as a team.
TOP OFFENSE
RB Jalen Washington - Big play threat. Great speed and vision.
QB Brock Bolfing - Lot’s of experience and very accurate passer. Leader of Offense.
SLOT Justin Herman - Great route runner and excellent hands.
RG Johnathan Edmiston - Strong, smart and physical.
C Jake Hird - Very intelligent and physical.
TOP DEFENSE
LB Leslie Williams - Very intelligent. Excellent tackler. Leader of Defense.
NG Zach Cooper - Tough player whose motor always runs.
S Mason White - Excellent instincts and physical.
S Kyler Wilson - Ball hawk.
RETURNING STARTERS
QB Brock Bolfing, Senior, 6′2″, 200lbs - 167-272 (62%) 2511 yds. 24 TDs, 8 INT - First Team All-District.
RB Jalen Washington, Senior, 5′9″, 190lbs - 1500 yards 19 TDs - First Team All-District
LB Leslie Williams, Senior, 5′10″, 215lbs - 137 tackles, 1 INT - First Team All-District
NG Zach Cooper, Senior, 5′11″, 220lbs - 88 tackles, 1 INT - First Team All-District
K Nick de las Alas, Senior, 5′10″, 170lbs - 55-56 PAT 8-9 FG
S Mason White, Junior, 6′2″, 185lbs - 76 tackles, 3 INTs - Second Team All-District
S Kyler Wilson, Junior, 5′9″, 165lbs - 65 tackles, 5 INTs, 2 for TDs - Second Team All-District
SLOT Justin Herman, Junior, 5′8″, 160lbs - 26-3184 TD’s
C Jake Hird, Senior, 5′10″, 240lbs
OTHER KEY PLAYERS
RG Johnathan Edmiston, Senior, 5′11″, 250lbs
LG Justin Snively, Senior, 6′3″, 275lbs
WR Jaden Williams, Junior, 6′0″, 165lbs
CB Jackson Gross, Senior, 6′1″, 165lbs
WR Maddox Plazek, Senior, 6′, 175lbs
DE Bryce Treille, Senior, 5′10″, 175lbs
