Montgomery Bears

Class: 5A Div. II Region: 2 District: 10

School Colors: Purple and Gold

Playoff Appearances: 17

State Championships: None

Head Coach: John Bolfing (103-70 in 24 years at Montgomery, 151-110 overall)

Assistant Coaches: Grant Cooper - OC, Sam Oelschlegel - DC, Slade Griffith, Rhett Gresham, Geoff Pilcher, James Glaspie, Matt Monk, Chris Morris, Ramsey Wright

Offense: Multiple

Defense: 50

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/28 @ New Caney Porter 9/3 Dayton 9/9 Beaumont United 9/23 Oak Ridge 9/30 @ Fulshear* 10/8 Rudder* 10/15 @ A&M Consolidated 10/22 Lamar Consolidated* 10/29 @ Huntsville* 11/5 Lake Creek*

2020 RESULTS

9/25 Porter L 22-21 10/2 @ Dayton W 36-14 10/9 Crosby L 55-52 10/15 @ Oak Ridge W 38-13 10/29 Fulshear* W 42-26 11/6 @ Rudder* W 49-22 11/13 A&M Consolidated* W 38-14 11/20 @ Lamar Consolidated* W 42-31 11/27 Huntsville* L 25-13 12/4 @ Lake Creek* W 34-7 12/11 Bi-District Playoff Whitehouse W 38-31 12/18 Area Playoff vs Fort Bend Marshall L 48-28

2020 REVIEW

The highlight of the season was our Bi-District win over Whitehouse.

Our last few games of district play versus A&M Consolidated, Huntsville and Lake Creek were very challenging, all were playoff teams from our district.

KEY LOSSES

Dalton Merryman - Tarleton State

Adavion Johnson - Eastern New Mexico

Tre Harden - Blinn

Jacob Sandegren - Missouri Southern

Josiah Gaetani - Mt. Marty

Cameron Middleton - Mt. Marty

Trey Terna - Southwestern

Triston Johnson - Texas Lutheran

Zach Anderson - Texas Lutheran

2021 PREVIEW

I feel like we will be very similar to last season. Offensively we should be very solid, but will need to improve on OL. Defensively, the middle part of our defense including NG, LB and Safety are strong going into this year. We will need to improve on the DL and CB. We do not have a great deal of depth so staying healthy is a must.

I feel like our district will be very competitive. Our non-district schedule is challenging with Porter, Beaumont United and Oak Ridge. I think the A&M Consolidated and Huntsville games will both be equally tough. I expect us to contend for the district title, I believe we have the players to compete against everyone in our district. I am looking most forward to our first game against Porter just to see where we are as a team.

TOP OFFENSE

RB Jalen Washington - Big play threat. Great speed and vision.

QB Brock Bolfing - Lot’s of experience and very accurate passer. Leader of Offense.

SLOT Justin Herman - Great route runner and excellent hands.

RG Johnathan Edmiston - Strong, smart and physical.

C Jake Hird - Very intelligent and physical.

TOP DEFENSE

LB Leslie Williams - Very intelligent. Excellent tackler. Leader of Defense.

NG Zach Cooper - Tough player whose motor always runs.

S Mason White - Excellent instincts and physical.

S Kyler Wilson - Ball hawk.

RETURNING STARTERS

QB Brock Bolfing, Senior, 6′2″, 200lbs - 167-272 (62%) 2511 yds. 24 TDs, 8 INT - First Team All-District.

RB Jalen Washington, Senior, 5′9″, 190lbs - 1500 yards 19 TDs - First Team All-District

LB Leslie Williams, Senior, 5′10″, 215lbs - 137 tackles, 1 INT - First Team All-District

NG Zach Cooper, Senior, 5′11″, 220lbs - 88 tackles, 1 INT - First Team All-District

K Nick de las Alas, Senior, 5′10″, 170lbs - 55-56 PAT 8-9 FG

S Mason White, Junior, 6′2″, 185lbs - 76 tackles, 3 INTs - Second Team All-District

S Kyler Wilson, Junior, 5′9″, 165lbs - 65 tackles, 5 INTs, 2 for TDs - Second Team All-District

SLOT Justin Herman, Junior, 5′8″, 160lbs - 26-3184 TD’s

C Jake Hird, Senior, 5′10″, 240lbs

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

RG Johnathan Edmiston, Senior, 5′11″, 250lbs

LG Justin Snively, Senior, 6′3″, 275lbs

WR Jaden Williams, Junior, 6′0″, 165lbs

CB Jackson Gross, Senior, 6′1″, 165lbs

WR Maddox Plazek, Senior, 6′, 175lbs

DE Bryce Treille, Senior, 5′10″, 175lbs

