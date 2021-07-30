Navasota Rattlers

Class: 4A Div. I Region: 3 District: 12

School Colors: Blue and White

Playoff Appearances: 36

State Championships: 2012, 2014

Head Coach: Casey Dacus (21-15 in 3 years)

Assistant Coaches: Mike Nichols, Cody Morrison, Matt Fisher, Chase Ganske, Chris Randolph, Ian Day, Zack Nichols, Justin Hale, Donn Miller, Lee Lipscomb, Isaiah Thompson, Patrick Preston

Offense: Multiple Spread

Defense: Multiple

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/27 @ Wharton 9/3 Sealy 9/10 @ Mexia 9/17 @ Huffman Hargrave 9/24 Yoakum 10/8 Smithville* 10/15 @ La Grange* 10/22 Cuero* 10/29 Gonzales* 11/5 @ Giddings*

2020 RESULTS

8/28 Wharton W 35-13 9/4 @ Sealy W 33-28 9/11 Mexia L 38-14 9/18 Hargrave L 12-0 10/9 @ Smithville* W 23-20 10/16 La Grange W 42-21 10/23 @ Cuero L 38-21 10/30 @ Gonzales W 47-36 11/6 Giddings W 37-35 11/12 Bi District Playoff Austin Achieve W 72-7 11/20 Area Playoff vs Rockport-Fulton W 39-34 11/27 Regional Playoff vs Navarro L 28-7

2020 REVIEW

The Preseason was challenging after having the previous Spring off and dealing with COVID.

We won the District Championship in the last week of the regular season and got to the third round of the playoffs.

KEY LOSSES

Sammy Mallard - Southwest Assembly of God in Waxahachie

Joel Castaneda - Southwest Assembly of God in Waxahachie

Jaquarian Williams - McPherson College in Kansas

2021 PREVIEW

We are gradually getting better. We have several returning starters who bring significant experience back with them. We return the offensive MVP of our district - JaMar Jessie - QB. We also return our top 3 receivers - Xavier Steptoe, John Lee, and Keshon Wilson. Defensively, our best LB returns - Jaylen Myles. After an extensive off-season, we feel really good about our offensive and defensive fronts. Like most 4A and below schools - we need to develop quality depth.

It will be tough - just like last year. Our toughest Pre-District game will be Sealy or Huffman Hargrave, the toughest District game will probably be Cuero.

We hope to build on 2020 success. We have multiple key returning starters back which should help. We’re supplementing them with a very good sophomore class. We feel really good about the upcoming season.

TOP OFFENSE

QB Ja’Mar Jessie - Returning offensive MVP of District 13-4A.

RB Ja’Marion Frear - First year as the lead back.

WR Xavier Steptoe - 2nd Team All District last year.

WR John Lee - 2nd Team All District last year.

WR Keshon Wilson - Honorable Mention All District last year.

TOP DEFENSE

LB Jaylen Myles - Returning starter.

DL Eduardo Perez - Anchor inside.

DE Ja’Marion Mills - Very athletic.

S Nic Castaneda - Returning starter.

RETURNING STARTERS

QB Ja’Mar Jessie, Senior, 6′3″, 190lbs - Returning offensive MVP of District 13-4A.

WR Xavier Steptoe, Senior, 5′9″, 170lbs - 2nd Team All District last year.

WR John Lee, Senior, 5′8″, 155lbs - 2nd Team All District last year.

WR Keshon Wilson, Junior, 5′10″, 155lbs - Honorable Mention All District last year.

OL Jy’Eric Houston, Senior, 5′10″, 290lbs

OL Ja’Marion Mills, Senior, 6′2″, 220lbs

TE/LB Alex Santos, Senior, 5′10″, 230lbs

LB Jaylen Myles, Senior, 5′9, 200lbs

DL Eduardo Perez, Senior, 6′, 240lbs

DL Derrick Robinson, Senior, 5′11″, 230lbs

OLB Braelin Whitley, Senior, 6′1″, 185lbs

S Nic Castaneda, Junior, 5′11″, 170lbs

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

RB Ja’Marion Frear, Senior, 5′10″, 210lbs

LB Jaylen Hubbard, Senior, 5′10″, 190lbs

S Giovanni Jennings, Junior, 5′11″, 165lbs

