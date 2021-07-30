Normangee Panthers
Class: 2A Div. I Region: 3 District: 11
School Colors: Green and White
Playoff Appearances: 17
State Championships: None
Head Coach: Keith Sitton (17-2 in 2 years at Normangee, 65-62 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Derek Thomas- DC, Derek Hayes OC, Quentin Lankford, Keith Klaus, Luis Luna, Marc Minatrea, Ben Boykin
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-4
2021 SCHEDULE
*District Game
|8/27
|Bremond
|9/3
|@ Iola
|9/10
|Chilton
|9/17
|@ Lovelady
|9/24
|Groesbeck
|10/8
|@ Leon*
|10/15
|Grapeland*
|10/22
|@ Alto*
|10/29
|Centerville*
|11/5
|@ Groveton*
2020 RESULTS
|8/28
|@ Bremond
|W 29-14
|9/11
|@ Chilton
|W 48-21
|9/18
|Lovelady
|W 50-12
|9/25
|vs New Waverly
|W 40-24
|10/2
|Groveton*
|W 54-20
|10/9
|Leon*
|W 47-16
|10/16
|@ Grapeland*
|W 64-22
|10/23
|Alto*
|W 35-22
|10/30
|@ Centerville*
|W 56-26
|11/13 Bi District Playoff
|vs Thrall
|W 43-20
|11/20 Area Playoff
|Carlisle
|W 27-21
|11/27 Regional Playoff
|vs Beckville
|L 22-19
2020 REVIEW
This was an exceptional season in many ways. We finished with an undefeated regular season. Practicing over Thanksgiving is also a goal of every football coach in Texas which we had cause to do. We won multiple play off games, finished as 11 2A District Champions and made it all the way to Regional Quarter finalist.
KEY LOSSES
Mason Hardy- Texas Lutheran
2021 PREVIEW
We graduated much of our skill so we will be adjusting to fill depth. We will need our young kids to fill some holes right away and we must stay relatively injury-free. Izaha Jones will move into the QB roll and be one of the more dynamic athletes in the Brazos Valley. I think our line will be solid on both sides. We will lean on Seniors Braylon Cornish and Jr Molina, who are multi-year starters on both fronts.
All of our non-district opponents were playoff teams last year. We play a very competitive non-district to prepare us for one of the historically tougher districts in the state. Our district was pretty wide open last year, with every week being highly contested. I think this year will be much of the same, which will make for an exciting district slate. Bremond has become a fun rivalry and that game measures where and what we need moving forward. Iola also is a rivalry game that we weren’t able to play due to COVID last year. In district, the local teams, Centerville and Leon, always generate a lot of excitement in the community.
We hope to build on our successes from the last two years to create yearly expectations for our teams. We will have to grow up fast and stay healthy, but if that happens, I think we will be very competitive throughout the year, and in a position to make the play offs and compete for the district championship.
TOP OFFENSE
QB Izaha Jones, Senior, is a bigtime playmaker. We will have to be creative offensively to get him the touches/carries we need him to have.
Logan Luna, Senior, will move from TE to RB, along with Kade Stone, Junior, should give us the ability to run the ball more downhill.
Wyatt Van Volkinburg, Junior, will take on a bigger load in our outside run/passing game.
TOP DEFENSE
Braylon Cornish, Jr Molina - Senior DL. Both are very strong and athletic up front and must be accounted for every play.
LB Tyler McAlister, Senior - Very instinctive and fast to the point of attack.
LB Logan Luna, Senior - Will be a 3 yr starter at the LB position.
Izaha Jones, Wyatt Van Volkinburg, and Dalton Stewart provide experience in the secondary.
RETURNING STARTERS
C Hunter Garner, Sophomore - 2nd Team All District
T Braylon Cornish, Senior - 1st Team All District OL/DL
T Jr Molina, Senior - 1st Team All District OL, 2nd Team All District DL
Izaha Jones, Senior - 11 2A Offensive MVP
Logan Luna, Senior - 2nd Team All District OLB
LB Tyler McAlister, Senior - 1st Team All District LB
S Wyatt Van Volkinburg, Junior - 2nd Team All District
LB S. Spencer Yellott, Senior - 2nd Team All District LB
OTHER KEY PLAYERS
SE/CB Tate Franks, Senior
DL Kaden Byrd, Senior
SE/S Dalton Stewart, Junior
OL/DL Zayven Henson, Senior
OL/DL Jace Metzer, Sophomore
RB/DE Kade Stone, Junior
SE/CB Kaleb Haynes, Senior
SE/S Jacob Ray, Junior
